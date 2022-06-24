Interview: Wimbledon fan Chris compares Sunderland target Jack Rudoni to a young Steven Gerrard!

Matthew Crichton: Aged just 21-years-old, Jack Rudoni won Wimbledon’s Player of the Year award last season, what are the reasons behind him being so in demand?
Chris Draper: He’s a midfield powerhouse with the ability to switch to attack - some, myself included, styled him as a Robbie Earle-type.
Now that’s slightly more of an older reference, but I’m sure most of your fan base will know Robbie.
MC: If you could compare him to another player Sunderland fans may be more familiar with, who would you choose?
CD: See above!
However, in modern terms, think of a young Steven Gerrard!
MC: Rudoni played in various positions for the Dons last season, where would you say is his best position and why?
CD: Just in front of a back four, with the ability to defend and turn it into an attack.
MC: Rudoni outscored all of Sunderland’s midfielders last season with 12 goals, where do you most of his goals come from?
CD: He puts himself about, sends the pass and trusts his teammates to find him again.
Oh, and he’s good at set-pieces.
MC: New Dons boss Johnnie Jackson has advised Rudoni to stay at Wimbledon to continue playing regularly, do you think you have a chance of keeping him?
CD: I hope so, but we have to be realistic and balance finances as well as the squad.
Some things never change, no matter the decade!
MC: How much money do you think it would take for Wimbledon to part ways with their star man?
CD: Again, hard to say.
When we sold our (almost) only goal scorer to Wrexham for £300k, God only knows what we’d let him go for, but in terms of potential, if we don’t get a minimum of £1.5M then questions need to be asked.
MC: Many clubs have been linked with Rudoni, with Huddersfield and Sunderland reported having had bids rejected - if you were Rudoni who would you join if he wishes to leave?
CD: That’s a hell of a question... I suppose it depends on what I want as a player, a chance of glory, or regular playing time.
Quite a few of our prior sales have not had stellar careers after leaving - I hope Rudoni is the exception.
He’s a nice lad and cracking talent.
