Interview: Wimbledon fan Chris compares Sunderland target Jack Rudoni to a young Steven Gerrard!

Matthew Crichton: Aged just 21-years-old, Jack Rudoni won Wimbledon’s Player of the Year award last season, what are the reasons behind him being so in demand?

Chris Draper: He’s a midfield powerhouse with the ability to switch to attack - some, myself included, styled him as a Robbie Earle-type. Now that’s slightly more of an older reference, but I’m sure most of your fan base will know Robbie.

MC: If you could compare him to another player Sunderland fans may be more familiar with, who would you choose?

CD: See above! However, in modern terms, think of a young Steven Gerrard!

MC: Rudoni played in various positions for the Dons last season, where would you say is his best position and why?

CD: Just in front of a back four, with the ability to defend and turn it into an attack.

MC: Rudoni outscored all of Sunderland’s midfielders last season with 12 goals, where do you most of his goals come from?

CD: He puts himself about, sends the pass and trusts his teammates to find him again. Oh, and he’s good at set-pieces.

MC: New Dons boss Johnnie Jackson has advised Rudoni to stay at Wimbledon to continue playing regularly, do you think you have a chance of keeping him?

CD: I hope so, but we have to be realistic and balance finances as well as the squad. Some things never change, no matter the decade!

MC: How much money do you think it would take for Wimbledon to part ways with their star man?

CD: Again, hard to say. When we sold our (almost) only goal scorer to Wrexham for £300k, God only knows what we’d let him go for, but in terms of potential, if we don’t get a minimum of £1.5M then questions need to be asked.

MC: Many clubs have been linked with Rudoni, with Huddersfield and Sunderland reported having had bids rejected - if you were Rudoni who would you join if he wishes to leave?