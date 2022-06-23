Share All sharing options for: Sun’lun fans united in hope once more, even if it kills us

Aye I said no further ownership chatter from me but, the news we’ve all been waiting for has broken, finally!

Well almost - besides the bit about SD staying a bit longer - but beggars can’t be choosers and I'm just taking this as a win as my very sanity depends upon it being exactly that.

KLD has the 51% shareholding we thought he had initially, Sartori has taken another 10% increasing his holding to 30%, Charlie Methven has been bought out completely and is off to spend his takings on some brand new chinos and loafers, Stewart Donald is a silent minority shareholder - no doubt retaining some to sell on later down the road - and I couldn’t be happier about it all.

All the back and forth behind the scenes and the constant speculation about our old owners' ability to influence anything at the club is done with as far as I’m concerned, and I’m revelling in it. As I said in a previous article, the move from elation to being jolted back to the reality that the chuckle brothers could actually sell their shares to any bunch of loopers was not a welcome one.

So the statement from Sunderland AFC majority shareholder, chairman and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus this morning was like a long gulp of freezing cold, strangely delicious water after weeks in the desert drinking your own sweat.

Today marks an important step as we continue to rebuild Sunderland AFC. Following the 2021-22 season, it was the intention of Juan and I to ensure the ongoing speculation relating to the Club’s shareholding was addressed as soon as possible. Our ownership group has been consolidated and there will be no further sale of shares to a third-party buyer. We remain committed to our strategy of delivering long-term success and sustainability and together, alongside our dedicated staff and loyal supporters, I believe we can now move forward as one unified football club.

We can debate whether weird little crypto groups with all the collective PR nous of a pile of dead rats was actually a motivating factor.

Now we can debate whether the speculation to which they were referring was a general thing - the Madrox Out banners were still on display at the end of last season after all, and Methven’s presence at matches was ramping up the tension as we approached the business end of a ‘by any means necessary’ promotion push - or whether the very unwelcome news that SD and CM were considering bids from weird little crypto groups with all the collective PR nous of a pile of dead rats was actually a motivating factor.

Maybe we’ll never know, but I’m sure there’ll be theories aplenty.

The point is, as we sit and take all this in and discuss amongst ourselves what this means to the club overall regarding our progression in the Championship and off-the-pitch infrastructural investment and all the rest; we can finally start to once again concentrate on what matters to all of us - backing our lads as the new season dawns, scrambling around for any scraps of transfer news, trying to get our hands on the next kit, eagerly awaiting the new fixture list, getting excited at the thought of what comes next and hopefully - just attempt to be that unified football club KLD has stated he wishes us to be - A consolidation of not just our ownership group, but of our wider family.

Sunlun fans united in hope once more, even if it kills us.

Now I’m off to watch Embo smash that goal in again if only to hear the line that still sends chills weeks later:

His heart beats for Sunderland! A goal that means the world to him, his city, his people!

Haway the f*cking lads!