Fan Letters: “Sports journalism is under attack, and we must protect it!”

Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Sports journalism is under attack, and we must protect it!”

Dear Rich,

I’ve just read ‘Freedom of the Sporting Press’ on the website, and it was a great article, in my humble opinion.

Interestingly, it was also a fine example of the very journalism you were talking about.

For me, all proper journalism- including sports journalism, is under attack, and I think we both know why and by whom.

The point you made regarding the laundering of both money and reputation was spot on. Even when clubs are bought using apparently legitimate money, the owners use the club as a vehicle for PR, branding and self-promotion.

This contains echoes of the way philanthropy was used in the nineteenth century.

Anyway keep up the good work- not just you, but everyone at Roker Report.

I just can’t wait for the new season to start!

Keep the Faith, FTM.

Kenton.

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Thank you for your letter, Kenton. In his article, Rich undoubtedly shone a light on an issue that is more important today as it ever has been, given the ever-growing Saudi influence across the sporting world. The frightening power of Saudi money is undoubtedly capable of eroding the values and ethics of writers who cover all different sports, and it will be a test of integrity to see who stands firm and calls out these practices for what they actually are.

Dear Roker Report,

For some time now, I have wanted us to change the run-out music at the Stadium of Light back to Republica’s ‘Ready to Go’ on a permanent basis.

After the Wembley playoff final, and listening to the fans belting it out at the end of the game, I’m convinced that others feel the same.

Let’s change it for next season and beyond, because some of the best times at the stadium came after we had walked out to that song.

I would be interested to hear how others feel.

Paul Eden.

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Thanks for getting in touch, Paul. I wholeheartedly agree with you on this particular issue. ‘Ready to Go’ was a brilliant song for the players to walk out to, and every time I hear it on the radio, it brings back memories of the late 1990’s, when you knew that something exciting was going to happen when the players walked down the tunnel. The Prodigy’s ‘Invaders Must Die’ is uplifting in its own unique way, but I do think a change is overdue.

Dear Roker Report,

The negative reaction to TFT on social media has been extraordinary.

The fact they’ve reacted to that criticism by re-publishing their statement on their intention to buy into the club seriously concerns me.

What it tells me is that they don’t actually care what we think, and that they are going to do it anyway.

This is destined to fail, and I hope they take the hint soon AND DO NOT BOTHER.

Tom in Sherburn Village.