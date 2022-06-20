 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sunderland v AFC Wimbledon - Sky Bet League One

Roker Roundup: Report claims that Sunderland have had £1m bid for young midfielder rejected

According to The Sun, Sunderland have had a £1m bid rejected for Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni.

By Andy Tomlinson
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

£1m bid rejected

AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light since the January transfer window, when the London club rebuffed interest from Sunderland.

Just last week Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said it would take a substantial bid to tempt his club to sell their star player - but that bid will have to be over £1m if reports from The Sun are to be believed.

The newspaper claims Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City have all seen bids of £1m for the player rejected, with the report claiming that although Wimbledon would sell Rudoni if an acceptable bid came in, he is valued at substantially more than the rejected bids.

The 21-year-old was the club’s player of the year last season, as he scored 12 goals and provided five assists from midfield.

AFC Wimbledon v Shrewsbury Town - Sky Bet League One Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Doyle confident after Sunderland spell

Former Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle was called up to the England u19 squad for the UEFA u19 EUROs last week and ahead of England’s opening game, which they won 2-0 last night, the central defender spoke to englandfootball.com about his career so far.

Regarding his spell at Sunderland, Doyle said it was a good season for both him and the club, says he took confidence from how well he did over the course of the season and hopes to now win the EUROs to cap off a perfect season:

I have spent this season on loan at Sunderland and it has been a really good season for me and the club.

To be playing regularly at 18, I was given a big responsibility and it was quite hard at the start to adjust to the type of play but I think I have done well this season and it has given me confidence in my play.

With Sunderland winning promotion, hopefully, we can now win the EUROs and make it the perfect season for me.

Sunderland v Rotherham United - Sky Bet League 1 Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Khazri on the move

After seeing St Etienne relegated to Ligue 2 following a relegation play-off defeat to Auxerre and the impending expiry of his contract at Les Verts, former Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri will be on the move once again.

According to French outlet 90Football, the Tunisian international has decided on a free transfer move to Ligue 1 club Montpellier and will join his new side on July 1, once his contract with St Etienne expires.

Despite his side being relegated, Khazri had a relatively successful season as he scored 10 goals in 33 games for St Etienne.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
