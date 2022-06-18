Fan Letters: ‘Sunderland need an experienced Championship keeper’ says RR reader Dan

Dear Roker Report,

Interesting piece on the site today about which players must work hardest to make an impact for Alex Neil in pre-season. Agree with Dan Neil and I just hope he was being held back last season with this season in mind... I don’t think anyone thought he’d drop away like he has but we all saw Championship and PL potential there. Diamond I also agree with although he has more to prove... I’d certainly prefer him in the squad to Gooch. Big direct lad with an attacking brain, you need players like that.

The curveball I’d throw in is Patterson... I feel we need an experienced Championship keeper to ride through the first year back.

KTF

Dan Jones

Ed’s Note [Martin]: As Alex Neil pointed out in his first post-game interview, we had a lot of youngsters who’d played too much football, and Dan Neil was one of them. He needed a rest, and during his spell out Evans and O’Nien had formed a good partnership in midfield. Think that was circumstance more than anything else. Re Patterson, I agree – I actually made this point on the most recent podcast. I don’t believe we can go into the season with him as our nailed on first choice - he had a good run towards the end of the season but was very well protected. We need an experienced first choice keeper I reckon.

Dear Roker Report,

As an ex-pat living in South Africa I have not watched the Lads too much recently other than highlight packages. I note you believe that a fair few of our youngsters could make the grade at Championship level. Can you enlarge on that thinking, maybe by ranking them?

Kind regards,

Andrew Errington

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Thanks for your email Andrew. There are a number of contributors here who all have different opinions, so I’m only speaking for myself here... but I do think Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin are two of the younger players who’ll comfortably step up to the Championship, and Jay Matete has a lot about him, too. I have reservations about Patterson, as I mentioned above, but I certainly think Neil, Cirkin and Matete are three who’ll make the grade. You can just tell they’re good players – their touch, awareness etc. Still a bit raw, but huge potential. I also like the look of Niall Huggins a lot, but we’ve barely seen him so there’s question marks there.

Dear Roker Report,

As the owner is a billionaire, why is he getting loan players instead of buying players?

Leonard Gateshill