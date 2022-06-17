Roker Roundup: Report suggests that Sunderland are interested in free agent Irish international

Irish international linked

Sunderland have been linked with a move for experienced Irish international Robbie Brady.

Teamtalk say that the 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of this month and despite Bournemouth having an option to extend Brady’s short-term deal by a further 12 months, they are yet to do so.

That has led to Teamtalk suggesting Sunderland are interested in the player, as well as Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Burnley and Norwich City.

‘Substantial bid needed’

Sunderland expressed interest in Jack Rudoni during the January transfer window, which AFC Wimbledon knocked back, and Wombles boss Johnnie Jackson has said it will take a substantial bid to tempt his club to sell the midfielder.

Speaking to the South London Press, Jackson said Wimbledon rejected two bids for the player in January and although he has a price, he does not want to sell him yet:

He is a player who is really, really well thought of at the club – he’s a highly regarded young player. Obviously, there is a lot of interest in him, and the club turned down substantial bids in January. So, for him to leave, it would take another substantial bid to prise him away. He’s another young player that we don’t particularly want to lose. ... I understand that he has done well and he is sought after, so naturally, there is going to be attention. But playing football week in, week out, is beneficial for lads that age. “If he went somewhere and didn’t play so much, it could be detrimental. I understand the attraction, and he’s going to have his own ambitions of playing at the highest level, but that will come regardless. For me, I would love him to stay, but I also understand why his head might be turned. But it needs to be right for the football club as well – he’s a valuable asset.

Sunderland enclave in Cyprus?

Ex-Sunderland midfielder El-Hadji Ba is out of contract at Ligue 2 outfit Guingamp at the end of the month.

Although the French side have offered him a new deal, Ba had also received an offer from Aris FC of Greece but according to L’Equipe has now been the subject of a third offer, this time from Cypriot club Apollon Limmasol.

Should he accept the offer from Apollon, he will team up with two more former Sunderland players, as both Charis Mavrias and Valentin Roberge ply their trade with the champions of Cyprus.