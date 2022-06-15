Fan Letters: “This situation needs sorting urgently,” says Sunderland supporter

Dear Roker Report,

Situation needs sorting urgently. Brings to mind the debacle with Allardyce and England, dragged on over closed season and look where that left us. We already have two clowns so why are they looking to sell to their doppelgängers.

Ian Hold

Ed’s Note [Chris]: It was always suspected that things would begin to move on the sale of the shares that Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven still hold this summer and it seems that promotion back to the Championship might have made things more complicated in terms of being a more attractive package. That process is still in it’s early stages from most reports so it now becomes a hope that it doesn’t become a distraction in preparing for the season ahead.

Dear Roker Report,

Anyone else concerned we will struggle to retain Paddy Roberts?

He has proven he’s got what it takes. SAFC dropped a bollock not giving him a longer deal I think. I wouldn’t blame the lad if we took a better offer.

Tom in Sherburn Village

Ed’s Note [Chris]: In terms of the length of the deal, it is one of them isn’t it - if his heart wasn’t in it and he bombed then people question us taking him for so long, and if he does well the question is asked why it wasn’t a long-term deal from the off. It was taking the chance on an extremely talented footballer who has struggled to find a home to settle and play a lot of football, let’s hope it is with us where that happens.

Dear Roker Report,

You may or may not know this but I’ll ask anyway. Do you know why the mens home shirts on the club site aren’t Nike branded? And do you know where I could get a Nike branded one?

Tommy Ferguson

Ed’s Note [Chris]: It states on the club website that “Replica home shirt manufactured by Avec. Please note this is not a Nike product”. I was under the assumption that this was the case for at least the mini-kits for kids plus sizes XXL and above, and considering they only have 3XL/4XL in stock might explain things. I’d imagine your best bet is ebay to see if someone is selling. Speaking of the club shop, my lads birthday is approaching in the summer and the club shop is abysmal at the moment. I can’t get him a kit because they have no stock, and they don’t have anything decent for kids at the moment. It shouldn’t be this difficult to spend money on club merchandise and they need to sort it out.

Dear Roker Report,

Morning lads. We’ve got a do on Friday 1st July with Peter Reid at our club, Houghton Comrades, on behalf of our footy team from that pub.

Would you be able to help us promote it? Cheers in advance.

Graeme Jones