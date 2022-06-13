Lasses Interview & Player Profile: Emily Scarr

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

With the 2021/2022 FA Women’s Championship season over and Sunderland having secured another year in the second tier of women’s football, it’s time to stop and reflect. Want to learn more about your favourite footballer or fun facts about some of the lasses biggest stars? Then look no further.... This summer, Roker Report is profiling some of the SAFC Women players by asking them some interesting questions, delving into their stats, and sharing our thoughts on them as both players and as people.

Emily Scarr

Where were you born? I was born in Bishop Auckland, Durham. But I currently live in Spennymoor.

Former teams you’ve played for? Durham District and Durham County, Bishop Auckland St. Mary’s Boys and Girls, Teesside RTC, Middlesbrough Women and then joined Sunderland two years ago.

Buzzing to sign for @SAFCLadies can’t wait for the season to start and a new challenge ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IeFXXgfJvf — Emily Scarr (@emilyscarr11) September 1, 2020

Favourite food? I absolutely love Mexican food, but it has to be nachos and fajitas as my favourites.

Favourite music genre/artist/band? I love all music, but dance music is definitely my favourite go to! Gets you in the mood on gameday as well.

Who inspired or inspires you? My family are definitely huge inspirations for me and have always supported my journey. Also, Cristiano Ronaldo was a huge inspiration and influence for me when I was growing up, he is just an incredibly talented player.

What would you sing on the team bus karaoke? AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove. It would be a duet alongside Holly Manders and one which everyone could dance along to

Who is your favourite women’s footballer past or present? I don’t really have a favourite player if I’m honest. I just enjoy watching talented players from various teams and leagues.

Do you have any superstitions or pre-match rituals? It’s maybe a bit of a weird one, but I have to wear the same underwear each match haha. Not sure when it started really

Any other hobbies? Other than playing football, I don’t really do much else other than going to the gym

Fun fact about yourself or hidden talent? I’m almost as fast as Usain Bolt.

If you weren’t playing football, what do you think you would do or want to do? If I wasn’t playing football, I would love to be an astronaut! Space is something which has always interested me.

Snapshot Analysis

Emily Scarr’s game has evolved a lot over the course of the last year and is clearly growing with each match.

Scarr, though slight, can hold her own and effectively defend the ball with her body. She has a high rate of acceleration and a low centre of gravity, with the confidence to take on defenders she is able to shift direction and drive with the ball at a high rate.

She plays wide on the wings and is someone who can cut inside or down the line for her team, efficiently locate space, and has a solid rapport with her full-backs, feeding overlaps and executing one-two combinations with the likes of Louise Griffiths, Megan Beer or Faye Mullen.

Scarr will look to drift centrally and find space between the lines when the ball comes down the left or right wing, then turn sharply and drive at the defence.

Her ability to pass is another strong suit, Scarr appears to be a risk-taker with a high pass weight. She can put teammates in dangerous positions with through-balls, especially when a full-back makes a late run into space. She can also win balls in the air and flick them to a running player thanks to her power and aerial domination. For example, in the video below.

Scarr is a diligent worker who does a lot of defending with Sunderland’s low block when they are not in possession. She adjusts her position and closes off attackers by supporting her full-back and tracking back.

Her strength and height are useful when she needs to drop deep and keep the ball while her teammates run forward to create options and immediately counter. But, in addition to benefiting the offence, it also aids the defence because it allows the team to take control of the game, command play, and sort out their shape.

Just rewatching the second goal again from the game against Bristol. Absolutely beautiful!



FA Player pic.twitter.com/xcdGTpq0lf — Charlotte Patterson (@kirbyhazard) June 4, 2022

Her athleticism is game-changing, and her incisive movement and astute instincts just add to it. Most importantly, she has good awareness; she scans space and makes solid decisions when moving in relation to the ball, space, teammates, and opponents.

Scarr, as a runner, poses a dual-threat: her lengthy excursions into space are hazardous because of their force and directness, while her short movements about the box are valuable because of their capacity to disrupt and distract.

She occupies numerous defenders by running over the defensive line in quick bursts, dragging markers behind her and causing confusion elsewhere. They may appear trivial in isolation, but their regularity and severity make them impossible to dismiss.

The 22-year-old gets a variety of shooting opportunities because of her movement; counter-attacks, behind-the-back runs, quick movement into the box, dribbles, carries, crosses, cut-backs, set-pieces, and defensive errors all contribute. Scarr has the ability and desire to succeed, and possesses the presence, instinct, and improvisational skills necessary to get shots in a variety of situations.

She enjoys shooting and does not hesitate to do it when the occasion arises. When combined with her physicality, she poses a constant threat to attackers. Furthermore, her shooting style reflects her physicality: it is explosive and powerful, favouring power over elegance.

She strikes the ball with her laces exceptionally well, resulting in some beautiful goals. Adding touch to her technique would make her a more versatile shooter, boosting her chances of effectively translating her goalscoring output to higher levels.

As she wins more minutes and appearances, she will have more time to enhance her creativity, critical thinking, and involvement in the build-up phases. She had 4 goals and 1 assist in the league last season, and I believe she will improve on those numbers next season.

2021-22 Season Stats (Averages)

20 Appearances

71.3 Minutes per game

4 Goals

1 Assist

56.49 Total Actions

1.26 Shots

18.46 Passes

1.31 Long Passes

1.99 Crosses

4.62 Dribbles

25.12 Duels

4.09 Aerial Duels

2.62 Interceptions

3.88 Recoveries

