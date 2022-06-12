Roker Report Final Prediction Results 2021/22

Last time out...

As you can see, we were confident all along that we would come away from Wembley with a victory (ahem...) with half our predictors going for a 2-0 win over Wycombe, although all three went for Ross Stewart to bag the opener and not the second, not that we particularly care.

Final match prediction standings...

This means, before the League One prediction points are added, our top three remain the same but Martin has moved up into fourth for the first time in a while this season, leaving Will and Malcolm hoping they pick up points in the League One placings to avoid the wooden spoon.

How the points were awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

League One predictions...

So, we also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began, which we kept an eye on throughout the season because, at the end of the season, so now essentially, these come back into play as each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

As a group, we ended up with only one correct placing out of the 24 in League One this season, where we correctly predicted that Portsmouth would end up in mid-table mediocrity to finish 10th.

With eight sides in League One, we were within three places of a correct prediction, but when it came to Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, and Lincoln City, we were way out as we failed to get within ten placings of their final League One positions. It’s all well in hindsight, but only Matthew had eventual champions Wigan down to finish in the top six.

When it came to the Lads we predicted the title so we were four places out, but the main thing is our prediction of promotion ultimately came to fruition.

In terms of extra points, Jack, Will, and Malcolm all added an extra ten to their tally by getting the positions of two clubs bang on, with Martin, Matthew, and Chris all picking up an extra five with a single correct prediction.

Final standings...

So, with the extra ten points, it meant Will and Malcolm leapt over Martin, who was in fourth, to give Martin this season's wooden spoon, and although Jack picked up ten points as well it wasn’t enough to worry the top two.

This means Matthew is this season's oracle on predicting Sunderland results and League One finishes with our final table for our predictions at the end of the 2021/22 season looks like this...