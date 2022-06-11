Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Cloud nine post-Wembley, back down to Earth this week”

Dear Roker Report,

I have been on cloud nine since the 21st of May.

After eight visits to Wembley, we finally managed to witness a Sunderland win, and I’m just relieved to get out of the time-wasting league- good riddance, I say.

I urge everyone to visit The Athletic and to search for the following headline: ‘Crypto token hyped by Inter Milan and their Croatian players fell by 98% and everything turned to dust’.

In addition, the players even advertised it on their shirts!

Sunderland fans, please beware. Don’t fall for it. These last of couple days have been depressing, but let’s look forward to the new season.

Finally, congratulations to Ross Stewart for making his international debut for Scotland.

Anthony DeGiovanni.

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Thanks for getting in touch, Anthony! I agree that the elation of Wembley has been replaced by a familiar feeling of worry and uncertainty, and it feels very ‘Sunderland’ at this moment. Hopefully, one way or another, this crypto thing will eventually come to nothing - hopefully with EFL intervention, and we can move forward. On Ross Stewart, I agree that it was fabulous to see him make his bow for the Tartan Army, and hopefully it will be the first of many caps for him!

Dear Roker Report,

Are there any updates on the rumour connecting the INEOS owners to Sunderland?

Does the owner group have an agreement with Stewart Donald to repay the balance of the parachute payments loan, after the sale of shares?

Leslie Gibbs.