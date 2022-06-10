 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lasses Podcast - “It’s Coming Holmes”

Contracts, Signings, players retained and players released. All the latest Lasses news after a big week off the pitch for Mel Reay’s Sunderland AFC Women

By Rich Speight
It’s been a busy few days for Sunderland supporters with lots of announcements on a range of topics, so Charlotte and Rich got together on Thursday night to talk about the latest news from SAFC Women.

You can listen for FREE on Acast, iTunes, YouTube, Google Podcasts, Amazon, Audible and across your favourite podcast platforms - the Lasses podcast is brought to you in association with Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen and HerGameToo - get stuck in!

What’s the crack...

  • Mel & Steph’s new contracts
  • Securing the core of the squad on new contracts
  • Releasing Maria Farrugia
  • Signing Nicki Gear and Abby Holmes from Durham
  • Under 23s join the Durham FC Division 1 for 2022/23

