Lasses Podcast - “It’s Coming Holmes”

It’s been a busy few days for Sunderland supporters with lots of announcements on a range of topics, so Charlotte and Rich got together on Thursday night to talk about the latest news from SAFC Women.

What’s the crack...

Mel & Steph’s new contracts

Securing the core of the squad on new contracts

Releasing Maria Farrugia

Signing Nicki Gear and Abby Holmes from Durham

Under 23s join the Durham FC Division 1 for 2022/23

