Lasses Podcast - “It’s Coming Holmes”

It’s been a busy few days for Sunderland supporters with lots of announcements on a range of topics, so Charlotte and Rich got together on Thursday night to talk about the latest news from SAFC Women.
What’s the crack...
- Mel & Steph’s new contracts
- Securing the core of the squad on new contracts
- Releasing Maria Farrugia
- Signing Nicki Gear and Abby Holmes from Durham
- Under 23s join the Durham FC Division 1 for 2022/23
