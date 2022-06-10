Roker Roundup: Hoffmann claims: ‘I had to play with Corona’, plus Senegalese right back signs

Hoffmann played with stabbing pains in his heart

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann returned to Germany following his season-long loan spell on Wearside, a spell which was derailed by Covid-19.

The goalkeeper had been first-choice when he was struck down with Covid and missed the games against Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City, but had seemingly recovered and started four games in a row before missing out for the rest of the season.

Speaking to Bild, Hoffmann says he had not recovered from Covid:

At the turn of the year I got infected and that changed everything. When I came back after seven days of quarantine, I went straight back in goal – although the quick test was still slightly positive. I had to play with Corona! I played three games, but felt worse from game to game. I had dizziness and a stabbing heart, as well as shortness of breath. The adrenaline kept me pumping in the first game because I was happy to be back in goal. From the second game on, the symptoms became more severe, hardly anything worked. I told the club management that I can’t help the team at the moment and that I need to be examined more deeply. But that was taken the wrong way... There were no examinations of the heart or lungs after the infection. There were not even any more quick tests before the games. I wasn’t physically well, but the club wanted me to be tougher. I was really scared that something like happened to Alphonso Davies or Rune Jarstein [both had heart muscle inflammation] could also happen to me.

The report goes on to say that the player flew back to Germany to be re-examined in Munich but ‘that did not sit well with Sunderland’. Hoffmann never played again for Sunderland, which the ‘keeper says shows the brutal side of football.

That’s the brutal side of football, which you don’t actually want to read as a fan. There were no discussions with those responsible.

Hann Signs

Sunderland have reportedly signed a player for the development squad in the form of Mouhamadou Moustapha Hann.

The Journal de Dakar says the Senegalese right-back has signed a two-year deal and will initially appear for the development squad.

The report goes on to say that Hann underwent a three-week trial at the Academy of Light and cut short his holiday back in Senegal to complete the move with quotes attributed to Hann saying:

I am in the reserves of the first team. My ambition is to join them [the first team] in the medium term.

The article says the player has previously played for the likes of Al-Ahli (Dubai), Sporting Bruxelles, KV Oostende and had a recent loan spell at Bruxelles FC.

Mixed news for departing duo

Sunderland announced their retained list following the play-off final win over Wycombe and two of the players on that list were in the news today.

Sam Wilding was released following two years at the club, following his arrival from West Bromwich Albion, and despite loan spells at Leamington and South Shields last season, he has taken to social media in an attempt to find himself a new club.

As two enjoyable seasons at Sunderland have come to an end I am now looking for a new club to be a part of.



I’ve attached below a link to my clips from this season. If anyone would be interested, please drop me a message.



Thank you https://t.co/bOLARac497 — Sam Wilding (@samwilding2) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Kenton Richardson has joined National League outfit Gateshead. He spent time with Spennymoor on loan last season but has signed a one-year deal with The Heed.

Both Wilding and Richardson played first-team football for Sunderland last season, as they appeared in the Papa John’s Trophy for the club.