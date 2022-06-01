If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Share All sharing options for: Roker Rapport Podcast: The Sunderland AFC League One Best XI debate!

What’s the crack?

Exactly what it says on the tin lads and lasses - I encourage all of you, after listening in, to head to the RR social media feeds and tell them where you think they went wrong... or agree. The former is always so much more amusing.

Enjoy the trip down memory lane!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.