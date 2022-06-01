 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Sunderland AFC League One Best XI debate!

Our Gav & Chris sat down to try to work out what our League One best XI actually is - drawn from the past four years in the division - using the glorious benefit of hindsight!

What’s the crack?

Exactly what it says on the tin lads and lasses - I encourage all of you, after listening in, to head to the RR social media feeds and tell them where you think they went wrong... or agree. The former is always so much more amusing.

Enjoy the trip down memory lane!

