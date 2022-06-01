Share All sharing options for: Sunderland AFC’s ownership situation takes a new twist as Sky report that a deal is in place

Earlier this morning. Sunderland supporter and Sky Sports News presenter Tom White broke the news that many fans have been waiting for - that Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have agreed to sell their shares in the club to an as-yet unnamed group.

White has reported that the deal - which is subject to EFL ratification - is expected to take around five weeks to complete, and that further updates on who is behind the group are expected to filter through in the coming days.

Offer was initially accepted prior to the playoff final. The deal has not yet reached exclusivity, but that is expected imminently. — Tom White (@tomwhitemedia) June 1, 2022

In a piece on SkySports.com, it was also noted that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will remain as the club’s chairman, and Juan Sartori is also staying on board with his shares.

As revealed on a Roker Rapport Podcast news update which dropped earlier his morning, it’s believed that the incoming group have some interesting plans, and they’re expected to offer up some of their shares in the club to supporters using crypto-trading - something that would potentially make Sunderland AFC the first large club to have significant scale fan ownership.

As and when more details are reported we’ll be sure to bring you it, so keep your eyes peeled over the coming days and months.

Fingers crossed that this is a huge step forward for the club and that it will give us the opportunity to grow even further in the Championship next season, and beyond - with all roads leading back, eventually, to the top flight.