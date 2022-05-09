Andy’s Player Ratings: Sheffield Wed 1-1 Sunderland - Injury time winner sends Lads to Wembley!!!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Don’t think he had much chance with their goal, it was a really good cross but a couple of heart attack inducing moments late on when he couldn’t claim a cross first time and then came charging out for another, nervy display but didn’t cost us.

Bailey Wright: 9/10

Brilliant display once again, he threw himself at absolutely everything and gave himself some war wounds in the process.

Danny Batth: 9/10

Dominant in the air under a lot of aerial bombardment, a rock.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Hard working display on the left, left a little isolated at times in the first half but got a lot more support from Clarke in the second period.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

Pushed back and really was a more orthodox right back tonight. Had to work hard but stuck at it.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Made an important interception in the box in the first half, read the game well, and his presence just in front of the back four meant Wednesday couldn’t play through the middle.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Did another spoiling job on Bannan, with Wednesday’s best chances coming when the playmaker got away from O’Nien. Was nowhere to be seen when Bannan played the through ball for the equaliser but did a job for the team.

Jack Clarke: 9/10

Not disciplined enough defensively in the first half but was so much better in the second. Looked like the ball was stuck to the foot when he got it after the break, eased pressure multiple times with mazy runs, and created the equaliser.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Typically dangerous when he had the ball but that wasn’t often enough. Started to look a little tired from tracking back in the second half but bust a gut to get on the end of Clarke’s cross to win it.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Busy display for Pritchard, without being anywhere near his fluid best. Helped us keep the ball and worked hard but was a little too far away from Stewart most of the game.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Worked really hard up front without a lot of support. Held the ball up really well though and never gave the Wednesday defence or ‘keeper a moment’s peace.

Substitutes

Nathan Broadhead: 6/10

Came on very late as we looked to hold onto the win. Good to see him back and running the channels.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Was all over the pitch late on. Kept hold of the ball too long at the edge of both boxes, could have finished the job but then put us in slight danger but did a job.

Callum Doyle: n/a

Didn’t touch the ball as we saw the game out.

Man of the Match: Bailey Wright

Just like the first leg, the man of the match was Bailey Wright. May not have the armband but leads by example, throws himself at absolutely everything and was a massive factor in us getting to Wembley!