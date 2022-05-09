Score Predictions: Can Sunderland do enough at Hillsborough?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

We can do again what we did at home and they will have to change how they play to have a different outcome, which means we can possibly hit them on the break.

I think (well, really hope) we will nick a goal, run the show and rest up for the Wembley game. Come on Alex and the lads. This is our time.

Matty Foster says...

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

While it was excellent to get the win, it is only half-time in the tie. We have 90 minutes to hold our ground in what will be an intense atmosphere at Hillsborough. Credit must go to Alex Neil, he has made us a tough team to break down. I can honestly say the belief I have in his side, I wouldn't have if it were Lee Johnson's.

Yes, Wednesday have a phenomenal record at home, but all we need to do is avoid defeat tonight and we're there. Am I nervous? Absolutely. But I've seen enough from this side to know that we can do the business.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

This will be a tight occasion and I fully expect Sheff Wed to throw everything at us as they attempt to pull back the deficit from Friday’s game.

I think Neil will start with the same system that ended the match last time, with the key thing to not concede and see it out. The first 30 minutes will be crucial - if we keep them out they will get frustrated, as will their supporters.

I have this suspicion this will be very much like the Portsmouth away game from a few years ago but this time we will sneak a goal on the counter, and send us down Wembley Way once again.

Will Jones says...

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

This cannot be a game we go in to hold on to the lead we take to Hillsborough, we have to go to win.

An early goal for either side will probably decide the tie but I have full faith that Alex Neil knows what he is going to do, how to outplay Wednesday and manage the game as he has done perfectly in his tenure so far.

No injuries and a chance Broadhead returns is huge for us, hopefully, the older Wednesday side recovers slower and we can press them as much as we did at the Stadium of Light and keep their chances to a minimum with another clean sheet taking us to Wembley Way.

Martin Wanless says...

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

It’s going to be a tough, tough game tonight but I think we’ve got enough in us to keep it tight and grab a goal thanks to a Pritchard free-kick.

It’ll be interesting to see how both managers approach the game - I don’t think the game on Friday affects it too much to be honest, given the narrow margin of victory, but god I hope we get it over the line. Ha’way.

Chris Wynn says...

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

They might have the best home record in the division, but we have a cracking record away from home under Alex Neil. Only two goals conceded in the seven we’ve played on the road under the new manager and I’m hoping it holds up to whatever Wednesday can throw at us tonight.