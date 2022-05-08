 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Roker Rapport Podcast: Hangovers & Hillsborough - The Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday Review!

A very rough and hungover Gav was joined the morning/night after the night/morning before by our ‘man down under’ Martin Wanless and our Phil West, to break down an atmospheric and compelling night at the Stadium of Light - as Sunderland took the lead in our home leg of the Play-off Semi Finals against Sheffield Wednesday - and to look ahead to the away fixture at Hillsborough Monday night!

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What's the crack?

  • Now that was some atmosphere lads and lasses - an incredible performance from the 44,742 mackems in attendance (and with a few up from South Yorkshire) - so how did it all feel last night? Can the lads remember the last time they felt like that?
  • ROSSCO STRIKES AGAIN; The Loch Ness Drogba drove his way through to take a one goal lead into the second leg on Monday - which row did our Gavin end up in?
  • What did the lads make of Alex Neil’s team selection - do they think he got the balance right?
  • So many good performances it’s difficult to pick out a particular player deserving of al the praise - but who put their best shift in Friday night?
  • Luke O’Nien managed to nullify Barry Bannan for long periods of the game - can/will he do the same at Hillsborough?
  • Did the score line flatter our opponents - they didn’t necessarily make it easy but we could’ve been a few goals clear couldn’t we?
  • How do we think Alex Neil will set up for Monday? We can’t go looking for a draw, so what would we be looking for... besides a win of course.
  • The gaffer is keen to remind us all we’re only halfway there - so bring on Hillsborough!

HAWAY THE LADS!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.

ROKER ROUNDTABLE!

Roker Roundtable: How should Alex Neil set us up for the playoff second leg?

OPINION!

Opinion: “Take a breath” - Sunderland are halfway towards another Wembley final!

ROKER REWIND!

On This Day (8 May 1936): Sunderland favourite George Mulhall is born in Scotland

Loading comments...