Roker Rapport Podcast: Hangovers & Hillsborough - The Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday Review!

What's the crack?
- Now that was some atmosphere lads and lasses - an incredible performance from the 44,742 mackems in attendance (and with a few up from South Yorkshire) - so how did it all feel last night? Can the lads remember the last time they felt like that?
- ROSSCO STRIKES AGAIN; The Loch Ness Drogba drove his way through to take a one goal lead into the second leg on Monday - which row did our Gavin end up in?
- What did the lads make of Alex Neil’s team selection - do they think he got the balance right?
- So many good performances it’s difficult to pick out a particular player deserving of al the praise - but who put their best shift in Friday night?
- Luke O’Nien managed to nullify Barry Bannan for long periods of the game - can/will he do the same at Hillsborough?
- Did the score line flatter our opponents - they didn’t necessarily make it easy but we could’ve been a few goals clear couldn’t we?
- How do we think Alex Neil will set up for Monday? We can’t go looking for a draw, so what would we be looking for... besides a win of course.
- The gaffer is keen to remind us all we’re only halfway there - so bring on Hillsborough!
HAWAY THE LADS!
