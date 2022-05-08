Roker Rapport Podcast: Hangovers & Hillsborough - The Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday Review!

A very rough and hungover Gav was joined the morning/night after the night/morning before by our ‘man down under’ Martin Wanless and our Phil West, to break down an atmospheric and compelling night at the Stadium of Light - as Sunderland took the lead in our home leg of the Play-off Semi Finals against Sheffield Wednesday - and to look ahead to the away fixture at Hillsborough Monday night!