Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wed - Lads thrive under pressure at packed SoL!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Huge match but no sign of nerves from Patterson, other than a cross he misjudged late on he was calm, assured, and claimed everything that came his way. No real save of note to make.

Bailey Wright: 9/10

An absolute rock at the back, Wright came out on top in a battle with Gregory and wasn’t troubled by Berahino.

Danny Batth: 9/10

Same as Wright but also made a heroic block on the edge of the box late on.

Dennis Cirkin: 8/10

He tired late on but was fantastic on the left, got up and down the line to support Clarke, and had a good chance to score but couldn’t keep his header down. Could have hoofed the ball away at the end of the first half but played a clever ball over the top that Stewart chased down.

Lynden Gooch: 8/10

Completely snuffed out any danger on the right, nothing got past him, and he was vital in retaining possession in midfield.

Corry Evans: 9/10

Controlled midfield for the majority of the game, read the game superbly and a real captain’s performance.

Luke O’Nien: 9/10

Did a brilliant job on Barry Bannan, not giving the visitor’s dangerman a sniff. Did a lot of dirty work in the middle of the park.

Jack Clarke: 8/10

Quiet in the first half but burst into life at the beginning of the second, tormenting the Wednesday right back. Then put a shift in late on as we were put under a bit of pressure.

Patrick Roberts: 8/10

Almost scored a wondergoal in the second half, only for a great block from a defender to deny him an unbelievable goal. Worked hard off the ball and was unstoppable during the spell in the second half where we piled the pressure on.

Alex Pritchard: 9/10

Curled a shot off the crossbar and was denied by a fingertip save by Peacock-Farrell. Was always in a yard of space when we were in possession and chased down everything when Sheff Wed were.

Ross Stewart: 9/10

Brilliant determination for the opener and followed up the saved shot to score the winner. Set up Cirkin for a free header in the second half and almost got a second himself when he chased down another error but fired just wide.

Substitutes

Jay Matete: 6/10

Came on as we looked to see out the game and stuck close to Bannan to stop him creating anything of note.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Had one poor delivery from a corner but worked hard as we held out for the win.

Callum Doyle: n/a

Man of the Match: Bailey Wright

Nothing between Wright and Batth today, both were absolutely fantastic but Wright gets my man of the match as he came out on top in the battle with the in-form Lee Gregory but also dealt comfortably with Saido Berahino. Grew into the game near the end as they put the pressure on and was a rock at the back.