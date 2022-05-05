If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Roker Rapport Preview Podcast: EFL Playoff Semi - Sunderland v Sheff Wed with Rob Staton!

What’s the crack?

No surprises here - It’s about Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

What’s the situation with the fitness of key Wednesday players ahead of the match on Friday? Who else does Alex Neil need to keep an eye on?

How has Darren Moore performed this season? Is he looking and sounding confident at the moment?

Do we need to forget about our previous meetings and just go for it?

How does Rob think it’ll play out on the pitch - are Wednesday still as vulnerable as the last time they visited?

The lads take a quick look at the madness up and down the EFL pyramid;

Is anyone brave enough for a prediction then?

All this and much more! We’re almost there lads and lasses! Hawaaaay the Lads!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.