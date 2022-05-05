 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Call For Volunteers: Join the Spirit of 37 in the Roker End this Friday

The newly-rebranded Spirit of ‘37 flag group are organising their biggest Roker End display yet - but we need volunteers. All and any help on Friday evening is vital!

By James Nickels
Roker End display from 2020 - note the new one is going to be different.
| Frank Reid | Sunderland Echo

This week the Spirit of 37 was officially formed from the initial RAWA-organised Roker End Display volunteers. The re-brand is inspired by both the block the display chiefly dominates (U37) and a nod to the 1937 FA Cup win. This was announced in juxtaposition with a new GoFundMe Campaign seeking for funds. If you’d like to donate, you still can - just note it will be used in future projects and not for this weekend.

But for this weekend, there is both a black-cat placard display in the East Stand - organised by the club itself - and the biggest Roker End display yet, with the usual flags, new ones and red & white placards. It’ll be the biggest-ever fan-organised display arranged in Sunderland’s history.

To carry this off, we need volunteers. If you’d like to volunteer, get in touch on twitter @The37safc. We’ll be meeting at the Stokoe statue at 17:30 on Friday to lay everything out beforehand. Then if you can help hold them up pre-game and with clean-up, that would be great too. Every little helps and everyone of all ages and background are welcome - you don’t even need to have to sit in the Roker End itself. Just pop down, put some flags out and meet some like-minded Sunderland fans too.

The group was initially formed in 2018, and we organise via What’s App. If you’d like to be a permanent member or volunteer just get in touch on twitter. Or maybe if you just want to help out this weekend all are welcome to join.

Over £3,000 has been raised so far over two days, smashing the original target of £2,250.

“We were just trying to do whatever we could to build things back up... to try and create something different in League One”, said Michael Conroy.

Co-founder Patrick Scott added:

Again, pop down to the Stokoe statue for 17:30 on Friday, and message on twitter to get involved.

#WearThe37

