Call For Volunteers: Join the Spirit of 37 in the Roker End this Friday

This week the Spirit of 37 was officially formed from the initial RAWA-organised Roker End Display volunteers. The re-brand is inspired by both the block the display chiefly dominates (U37) and a nod to the 1937 FA Cup win. This was announced in juxtaposition with a new GoFundMe Campaign seeking for funds. If you’d like to donate, you still can - just note it will be used in future projects and not for this weekend.

But for this weekend, there is both a black-cat placard display in the East Stand - organised by the club itself - and the biggest Roker End display yet, with the usual flags, new ones and red & white placards. It’ll be the biggest-ever fan-organised display arranged in Sunderland’s history.

To carry this off, we need volunteers. If you’d like to volunteer, get in touch on twitter @The37safc. We’ll be meeting at the Stokoe statue at 17:30 on Friday to lay everything out beforehand. Then if you can help hold them up pre-game and with clean-up, that would be great too. Every little helps and everyone of all ages and background are welcome - you don’t even need to have to sit in the Roker End itself. Just pop down, put some flags out and meet some like-minded Sunderland fans too.

IT’S TEASER TIME



You want flags?✅

You want atmosphere?✅

You want placards?✅

You want a display?✅



Wait what, you want 2 displays? Go on then!



Here it is, be there at 19:30 to see it for yourself! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uRSf0bYAnA — The Spirit of 37 (@The37safc) May 5, 2022

The group was initially formed in 2018, and we organise via What’s App. If you’d like to be a permanent member or volunteer just get in touch on twitter. Or maybe if you just want to help out this weekend all are welcome to join.

Over £3,000 has been raised so far over two days, smashing the original target of £2,250.

“We were just trying to do whatever we could to build things back up... to try and create something different in League One”, said Michael Conroy.

Co-founder Patrick Scott added:

The response from fans has been amazing, for just four daft lads who go to the matches, to raise this much

Again, pop down to the Stokoe statue for 17:30 on Friday, and message on twitter to get involved.

#WearThe37