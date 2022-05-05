Share All sharing options for: Roker Riches 2021-22: Who’s brave enough to back Sunderland in the Playoff Semis?

The Riches Leaderboard...

No wins for the Riches lads last weekend, though the fact that our beautiful SAFC boys won their playoff place with a 1-0 away win was suitable comfort.

In the end they didn’t need the win really, as Plymouth had a shocker and decided the top six teams (though not the order) without others playing. The Sunderland players and our coaches couldn’t count on that while away by the seaside in the north west though, so well done to Alex and the boys for winning yet another key fixture. Morecambe stayed up too, which was great for their fans at the ground, who sang well along side the SAFC faithful 1600.

Our Malc came close with his acca, with three wins romping in, but the bet failed due to the fourth leg (with Everton upsetting the form book and beating Chelsea). Everton build their hopes of a Sunderland-style great escape, but ruined Malc’s wager.

No major change in the table other than the losses of the bets laid last weekend.

Our Michael neglected to put his bonus bet on last weekend, so he gets an extra bet this weekend. Maybe he can pull a big one out of the bag, just like the lads in red and white.

Banker’s Bonus...

In the hope that we make it through this play off weekend with a net win, the kind Banker is setting up the chance for Wembley bets for our Riches lads.

If the lads go to Wembley by winning across the two legs, be that by two draws and penalties or any other more spectacular route, the generous banker is giving our Riches lads a lovely £30 to bet on the Wembley play off final.

Should the lads not make it, the Riches 2021-22 journey will be over, as will our footy season. No pressure SAFC.

It has to happen, why not this time?

This week’s bets...

Anthony Gair says...

Sunderland Playoff Single In typical Sunderland fashion, we’ll start incredibly slowly against a pumped Sheff Wed, who will take the lead before half time. Thankfully, Sunderland will come through in the second half and win. That bet (Sheff Wed - Sunderland) is 28/1. £5 returns £145 Sunderland Playoff Bet Builder Luke O’Nien to be booked, Bailey Wright to be booked, Under 10 corners, Pritchard to have 1 shot on target or more. 90/1!!! 90/1!!!!!! £5 returns you £455 HOW GOOD IS THAT?!

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Playoff Semi-Final Predictions Hopefully this won’t be the last prediction of the season, and this weeks predictions have one last roll of the dice in mind! Thursday - Wycombe vs MK Dons = Draw; Friday - Sunderland to beat Sheffield Wednesday; Sunday - MK Dons to beat Wycombe; Monday - Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland = Draw £5 returns £272 Sunderland Bet Builder We need to capitalise on our unbeaten form, our last result vs Sheffield Wednesday and our home advantage. I think a 2-0 win would be perfect as I’d back us to not get beat by more than one goal at Hillsborough - my bet builder this week reflects that. Ross Stewart anytime scorer, Sunderland Win, Over 1.5 goals £10 returns £107.25

Will Jones says…

MK DONS V WYCOMBE Having this on the TV tomorrow, I thought I’d have a punt at something that seems too obvious to happen in my head, but will usually fail. Two players who shoot a lot, a few goals, and the set piece sh*thouses to have the most of them. BTTS - Twine to have 1 or more shots in each half, Vokes to have 1 or more shots in each half, Wycombe to have the most corners £10 @11.95/1 = £119.50

SUNDERLAND V WEDNESDAY Sunderland to win and under 2.5 goals I believe we will come out on top, albeit just. A close game with a mistake to swing it, a red card would do nicely but I’m feeling the tension already. £10 @ 4/1 = £50

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2-1. I don’t like betting on Sunderland so I’ll stick with the stock bet. We’ll be leading 2-0 before Sheffield Wednesday hit a sucker punch right at the end of the game. £5 returns £47.50. Wycombe to win 2-1. Just like my first bet, I’ll go for the same for this play-off tie too. Wycombe are just one of those teams and I feel they’ll just sneak past MK. £5 returns £47.50.

Malc Dugdale says...

SAFC Bet Builder - Friday leg I fancy the lads but acknowledge the sage advice from my peers in the Roker Report team that this could be tight. Some nice Bet Builder options out there though, and here is mine: Embleton to score any time, Result will be SAFC, Over 1 goal both sides…this offers decent odds on Bet365 at 8-1. Tenner returns £90.

MK Dons Bet Builder - Friday leg MK will likely have too much for Wycombe, so I am fancying them to take on the winner of our semi later this month at Wembley. Twine was allegedly a target of ours in January, but we ended up landing a certain Jermain Defoe, which at the time felt like good business, but now is clearly everything but. I fancy the following - Twine to score any time, result will be MK, BTTS = yes, MK winning margin 2 goals or more. This gives good odds of 20-1, returning £420 for my twenty quid wager. May as well go for it eh!

Michael Dunne says...

Sunderland 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday Am I mad ? Possibly. But with a bumper crowd and promotion on the line, I am hoping (and expecting) a massive performance on Friday night. We are going to need something going to Sheffield on Monday night, and I can see us getting the win at home. 2-0 returns £60 @11/1 for my fiver Bailey Wright first goalscorer Set pieces generally always become very important in these games. Our Bailey is a good man for a header from a set piece. Maybe he will come up with one on Friday ? Fingers crossed! £5 @28/1 returns £145 Late Bankers Bonus from last weekend Bet Builder: Sunderland to win Friday leg, Luke O’Nien booked, Ross Stewart to score anytime @18-1, my delayed £20 bankers bonus returns £380 including stake.

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!