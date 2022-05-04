Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Let’s create an atmosphere like we haven’t seen in years!”

Dear Roker Report,

This is a message to the club’s marketing and media team... get creative, get your act together, and get moving.

Cos we need to fill that stadium on Friday and create an atmosphere like nothing we have seen in years. Safe to say that bar that first year in League One we have done a crap job of promoting and selling a big game to casual fans.

This has to change, starting today. Otherwise, we could miss a big opportunity for the club.

Tom in Sherburn Village

Ed’ Note [Chris]: Let’s hope they can get the enthusiasm going and we can get the Stadium of Light full on Friday night. The early signs are good in terms of ticket sales so fingers crossed it will be bouncing. I remember the Sheffield United play-off semi-final in our first season at the Stadium of Light and if we can get anywhere near that we should be in for some night.

Dear Roker Report,

At the present time the U23 team are second bottom of their league with the U18 team third bottom of their league. This does not bode well for the future.

KLD needs to rethink the structure of the club and the personnel involved or else the future is going to be grim.

Mordey St

Ed’ Note [Chris]: Unfortunately, after a few years of neglect it’s not in the best of states and putting a youth system right isn’t a job that can be fixed overnight. Let’s hope it gets sorted regardless but it might be a whole lot easier if we’re in the Championship.

Dear Roker Report,

Why is the manager not picking Dan Neil, an England U21 player, generally thought to be one of the best in the league, yet he is continually overlooked.

Why did he pick the young Irish lad [Ed - assume this is Trai Hume], he has only played a few minutes all season.

It was totally wrong to play him in a match of such importance. I can’t imagine the mental affect it will have had on him.

A Thompson