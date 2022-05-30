Roker Rapport Podcast: Sunderland are promoted! (Part Three - The Management!)

Rich, Gav and Chris sat down to finish the promotion Pod trilogy with a discussion surrounding the Sunderland management saga this year - looking at the rise and fall of Lee Johnson, the rise and rise of Alex Neil, the decision making of Kristjaan Speakman and the recruitment team. As well as a quick look over the players let go by the club, and the contact negotiations currently underway!