Share All sharing options for: Spot yourself in Sunderland’s Wembley crowd!

Here’s a gallery with 100 wonderful images taken by the professional photographers working at Wembley before, during, and after Sunderland AFC’s historic 2-0 League One playoff final win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday 21st August, 2022.

Mums and Dads, Nanas and Grandads, Sisters and Brothers, Friends and Lovers, all on show.

There’s laughter, tears, hugs, cheers, flags, scarves, banners, an inflatable unicorn and... well... you’ll see!

Can you spot your friends, family or yourself in the crowd?

Grid View Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images



Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Photo by Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Photo by Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images