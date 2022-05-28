Spot yourself in Sunderland’s Wembley crowd!

Here’s a gallery with 100 wonderful images taken by the professional photographers working at Wembley before, during, and after Sunderland AFC’s historic 2-0 League One playoff final win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday 21st August, 2022.
Mums and Dads, Nanas and Grandads, Sisters and Brothers, Friends and Lovers, all on show.
There’s laughter, tears, hugs, cheers, flags, scarves, banners, an inflatable unicorn and... well... you’ll see!
Can you spot your friends, family or yourself in the crowd?
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
- Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
- Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
- Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
- Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
- Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
- Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
- Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
-
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
- Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
- Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
- Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
- Photo by Federico Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
- Photo by Sunderland AFC via Getty Images
- Photo by Sunderland AFC via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Sunderland AFC via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
- Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
Photographers: Steven Paston, Marc Atkins, Jacques Feeney, Eddie Keogh, Matthew Ashton, Justin Setterfield, Federico Maranesi, Tim Goode
Loading comments...