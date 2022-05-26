Roker Rapport Podcast: Sunderland win the Playoff Final! (Part Two - The Match!)

What’s the crack?
- How is everyone feeling a few days after the event?
- What were the lad’s experiences in the stands - and at home - at key moments during the game?
- Which players stood out for Sunderland, and who do the lads think flew under the radar a bit?
- Alex Neil’s tactical nous shone through on Saturday - what did everyone make of the way he approached the game?
- Why did Phil not give everyone a 10/10 in the RR player ratings? What does he have to say for himself?
- Luke O’Nien is nominated for man of the year/future PM...
- How proud are we of the players and the fans?
- All this and more to come - as the lads milk this winning feeling for as long as possible!
As Sacko says - it’s special.
