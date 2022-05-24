 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Roker Rapport Podcast: Sunderland win the Play-Off Final! (Part One... The Fans!)

WE DID IT LADS AND LASSES - Sunderland AFC are back in the EFL Championship after four long years in League One! We’re a bit knackered now mind...

By Editor Gav
What’s the crack?

Gav, Craig and Chris try to remember everywhere they went this weekend...

Aye, that’s literally the crack. Enjoy!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.

