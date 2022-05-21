Share All sharing options for: Phil’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2 Wycombe 0- We’ve finally done it!

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

Immensely impressive. Composed, strong in the air, and never looked overawed by the occasion. What an impression he’s made in recent months.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

One or two hairy moments aside, the Aussie was a rock again. Another composed performance.

Danny Batth: 7/10

A player transformed under Alex Neil. He stood strong in the face of some Wycombe pressure and was rewarded with another clean sheet.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Solid in the first half, but ropey in the second. Was caught out of position a few times and looked rattled as Wycombe turned up the pressure.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

Another workmanlike display from the American. He was solid enough defensively, and was always keen to get forward and offer support to Roberts.

Corry Evans: 8/10

Another captain’s performance. He chased, he harried, he led, he was an absolute warrior. A history-making Sunderland captain.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Not a standout display from the ex-Wycombe man. Plenty of effort, but he didn’t influence the game as much as he would’ve liked.

Patrick Roberts: 9/10

Brilliant. He was always looking to make things happen, and his pace and skill caused Wycombe problems all afternoon. He must be kept for next season.

Elliot Embleton: 8/10

His marauding run and strike gave us the crucial breakthrough goal, and he was keen to create things every time he got on the ball. What a story for him.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Some flashes of brilliance, including an early free kick that almost found the net. Not at his brilliant best, but still impressive and very classy.

Ross Stewart: 9/10

Scored Sunderland’s second goal, and played superbly throughout. Hopefully he will stay at the club, because he will be a genuine menace in the Championship next season.

Substitutes

Jack Clarke: 8/10

Was brought on and added some pace and ball-carrying ability in the second half. Almost set Stewart up for a tap-in. A real threat.

Callum Doyle: 7/10

Came on to settle things towards the end, and did well. After a turbulent season, he got the ending he deserved.

Nathan Broadhead: 6/10

Barely time to make an impact, but after such a fabulous season, he deserved to be on the winning side when the whistle blew.

Man of the Match: Patrick Roberts

An absolutely colossal display from the former Celtic man. He played the occasion superbly, was a threat all game, and has hopefully found a footballing home at Sunderland.