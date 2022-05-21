Alex Neil’s Sunderland: “A Terrible Beauty”

First the apologies. Poetry isn’t my thing, as will shortly become apparent, so in normal circumstances I’d never attempt to pen a line or two of verse, never mind partially plagiarise one of the greatest poets of all time.

To compound the sin, the subject matter of the original is politically sensitive, to say the least, and some may take offence at what they may perceive to be an attempt to equate the subjugation of the Irish to Sunderland’s four years of League One misery.

Apologies too to those who consider this a tempting of fate too far. It’s meant to depict the transformation the team has undergone to get here, win or lose, but I can see how it can come across as counting unhatched chickens.

My sole defence is that these aren’t normal times and we’re all prone to a little over-indulgence and exuberance ahead of our biggest game since last week.

Although most poetry goes over my head and I can mainly take it or leave it, Yeats’ Easter 1916 has always resonated with me. I’ve no real dog in the political fight from which it takes its inspiration but the impression of people transformed in the eyes of others, by their actions, is something to which the football fan in me can relate, if a little over-dramatically.

It seems to me particularly apt for a team that, whilst brimming with talent, suffered from a soft underbelly that has become armour-plated since Neil was appointed. Whether a bloodied Wright after Hillsborough or O’Nien clattering Bannan within minutes of the first leg, the impression created is of a more battle-hardened unit that can look after itself.

Being a flat-track bully is of little use when there are so few flat tracks in League One. If the Johnson era was typified by displays of fragile beauty, Yeats’ description of ‘terrible beauty’ aptly depicts the Neil reboot version.

So here it is. Anything good in this, I owe to Yeats. The bad is all on me.

Spring 2022