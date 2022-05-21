Roker Riches 2021-22: Ninety minutes from promotion - are the Lads backing our team to go up?

The Riches Leaderboard...

Well, the season may almost be over but we may have seen the biggest win of the Riches season in the playoff semi final weekend.

The luck of the Irish certainly came in for our man from the Emerald Isle Michael, who put his banker's bonus on a Sunderland bet builder for the first leg.

90 minutes later O’Nien was booked, Ross netted for us and we won, bringing in a mighty £380 for Michael. This catapults him well up the table given second place was only just over £100 ahead of him anyway.

Will also had a win off the SAFC victory, bringing home a nice £50 for our narrow success at the SOL. Had one more goal gone in during the MK Dons game, he would have had over £400 and the table would be different again. That said, if any of Gair’s bets came in he would be a very rich man, and at least in Riches terms, that he is not.

Top of the table is always up for grabs but with Michael having the win he did, he could well finish the season as champion if he does well this weekend.

Gair has his £30 bonus cash to play with and will no doubt have a bash with this being the last foray.

Banker’s Bonus...

They did it!

The banker called ahead of the first playoff leg that if the lads go to Wembley by winning across the two legs, be that by any way possible, he would award the Riches lads a lovely £30 to bet on the Wembley playoff final.

Even Gair has a kitty for one last punt. £30 each for all punters thanks to the Banker.

On that note, the Banker wishes the Riches lads and SAFC all the best for Saturday, and is off to his tax haven in The Cayman Islands until next season’s wager war is commenced.

This week’s bets...

Anthony Gair says...

F*** YOU WEMBLEY punt I’ve been absolutely shite all season, so I’m going to win you all some incredible dosh to drive home from Wembley with. £30 on Sunderland to win with a -3 handicap, meaning that we have to win 4-0 to get it, but it’s happening boys and girls… it’s happening! Bring it on, see you all next season. 22/1. £30 returns £690

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Get me out this league Bet Builder It’s gonna happen right?…. Right! We’re gonna take advantage of the bankers generosity and end the season on a high in more ways than one! Sunderland to win (-1 handicap) Over 2.5 goals, BTTS in Both Halves = No, £35 (30 + 5) returns £229.21 Premier League Predictions Here’s how I see the promotion / relegation races running on the last day of the season; Arsenal v Everton draw Brentford, Man City and Liverpool to win £5 returns £62.26

Will Jones says…

Prem Acca Seeing as there isn’t any EFL on this week I guess we have to look to the prem. Here is how I see this week panning out over some of the games Brentford to beat Leeds, Newcastle to beat Burnley, Leicester to beat Soton, Palace v Man Utd over 1.5 goals. £20 (5+15) @14.23/1 = returns 284.64 Play off punt It’s time to go up, this is how I see us doing the job this time around! Sunderland to win BTTS = no Over 1.5 goals £20 (5+ 15) @ 5.86/1 = returns £117.16

Danny Roberts says...

Play Off Final: As mentioned many times before, I just hate betting on Sunderland. Especially in games of this magnitude. Regardless, I’ll do it for the game, and just go with the normal bet of 2-1 to Sunderland. £5 returns £42.50. Premier League treble. I’ll focus on the relegation dog fight as there’s teams who can upset the odds. I just can’t see Leeds winning, especially with Ted Lasso managing them these days. So I’ll go for Leeds to lose and be relegated, Burnley to win against Newcastle and Everton to lose away to Arsenal, but stay up thanks to Leeds’ American nightmare. £5 returns £39.65.

Malc Dugdale says...

Nessie Double Cometh the hour cometh the man. On an occasion like this you have to fancy Ross to get one or two, especially given his record against Wycombe. Ross Stewart to score 2 goals in 90 mins is a boosted 12-1 on SkyBet, meaning I get a really good 3 figure return for my fifty quid bet (yes £50. It’s go big, or go down the table day). £50 @12-1 returns £650 Sign me up special Though his injury record does raise some concern, you have to think that Nathan Broadhead will be keen to either secure a long term SAFC slot off the back of this season, or at least put himself in the shop window for a move off the back of his interrupted but productive season. His call up for his nation this week will not hurt this cause either. Nathan Broadhead to score and Sunderland to win is a decent 7/2. Putting another £50 on the line (£30 of which is thanks to the Banker, cheers boss) returns a lovely £225. 2 bets, £875 in the pocket and the weekend’s costs for me and my son will be more than covered (I think!) Bring it home lads.

Michael Dunne says...

Play off Final Ross Stewart to score anything and Corry Evans to be booked is a nice double. I expect Evans to set the tempo early on while Rosco is going to bag a brace. This is our time!!! £20 @5/1 returns £120 Play off Final first goalscorer Our warrior Bailey Wright is the man who will give us the lead from a set piece. He has been a revelation since Alex Neil has become manager. It would be an ideal way to cap off a great season with a goal at Wembley. £10 @28/1 returns £290

