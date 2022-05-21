Play-Off Final Score Predictions: Will Sunderland seal promotion?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 3-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

We have scored six goals against these lads in the last two games, and if it wasn’t for some ridiculous late action down our end we would have won both games. That’s our party trick now, so I think this will only go one way.

I think we will have far too much football for them on the huge Wembley pitch, and with VAR preventing them from flirting with too much physicality in the box against Rossco, he is liable to tear them a new one. Pritch will open the scoring with a sweet free-kick though; that’s my call for how this will start to lean in our favour.

They can have a consolation in the last five mins if they most, but our time has come to get in the elevator and press the up button – and with Alex at the helm we have a bright future beyond the first stop.

HAWAYYYYYY!!

Matty Foster says...

Sunderland 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

The saying ‘always the bridesmaid, never the bride’ springs to mind when I think of Sunderland and the play-offs. But it's time to break the cycle. It's time to bury our previous heartbreak and do something we never thought possible after that Bolton thrashing.

Hats off to Alex Neil, the job he has done has been exemplary. I actually feel less trepidation going into this than I would have with any of the others before him. We only get one shot at this, so let's seize it. Wycombe will be an extremely tough side to overcome, but we have more than enough to get the job done.

Ha'way the Lads!

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

This is our year.

All of the previous playoff heartache inflicted by a variety of sides (special mention for Charlton on their double) will be put to rest as we run out worthy winners at Wembley.

We were the better side across our semi-final against Sheff Wed, and our second leg showed the kind of steel we have defensively, as well as a bunch of warriors.

Wycombe will do what they always do, and they are systemic of our need to get out of League One. The most League One team in League One - beat them, and we’re free.

It’s just one more game, and I know we can do it. Ha’way the lads!

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

48 league games, 1 to go.

I’ve never felt so confident going to a game with as much riding on it. I’m buzzing to watch the lads absolute walk through these.

I think that Alex Neil will have prepped the living sh*t out of the lads for this. We’ve dealt with teams who don’t want the ball. We’ve dealt with teams that do – we have a team that gets the job done and doesn’t know when to say quit. I love watching this team and knowing we can do it.

ONE GAME FOR PROMOTION. THIS IS IT, LADIES AND GENTS.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

So, here we are - it all comes down to this. A one-off, winner takes all game against a team relegated from the championship last year. Alex Neil has done a cracking job since his appointment; he’s solidified the defence and made us harder to beat while banking on the ability of our forward players to get us a goal or two.

It’ll be a tough, tough test today, Wycombe are a highly effective team, but I do think we’ll have just enough to get past them and take a step closer to where we all think we should be. We’ve got genuine game-changers in Roberts, Clarke, Broadhead and Stewart, and paired with the experience of Batth, Wright and Evans we can see this through. Ha’way the lads!

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

My head says we’ll win by the only goal of the game and my heart says we’ll put three or four past them, so I’m going to split the difference and go with a 2-0 win.

I’m confident we’re going to do it this time, and it’s beginning to become uncomfortable how confident I am.