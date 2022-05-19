Can you hear them?
The shipbuilder’s hammer
The picks upon the seams
Drifting up from glories past
Still harbouring foretold dreams
The whispering of legends
Still bleeding red n white
The time is here, the time is now
Time to put things right!
The Roker Roar still lingers
Carried upon the crowd
Battered & bruised, but always
Steadfast, loud & proud!
Wembley holds no fear
Just ask Papa John!
We’ll turn it into our home
And roar our heroes on!
This team has shown us metal
We won’t lie down & die!
They’ll fight until the grains of time
Have ran the hourglass dry
O Niens driving force
Gooch’s heart & soul
Ross’s movement off the ball
Will, surely, bring us goals!
Pritchard’s golden passes
Robert’s silky skill
The mazy runs of Clark
Breaking Wycombe’s will
Pattinson’s fingertip saves
Evans midfield grit
Bailey Wright, a man reborn
This aussie takes no shit!
Cirkin, Batth & Doyle
Solid as they come
Alex Neil moulding them
To the beat of his own drum
Matete,Embleton & Neil
All, the real deal
Broadhead’s tenacious skill
Scoring goals at will!
So, come on!
Can you hear them?
Ashurst, Clough & Hurley
Shackleton, Monty, & Kerr
O Captain! Of My Captains:
Raich Carter is forever there.
Phillips & Quinn
Henderson & Ball
Are all part of this rallying call
So, do not go gently
into the night
You are the team to put things right!
Whatever happens lads
Be proud you gave your all
If you get us back where we belong
In our history you’ll all stand TALL!
