If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Share All sharing options for: New Podcast: Roker Report - The Lasses... Sunderland AFC Women Season Review 2021/22

Welcome to our brand new show, Roker Report - The Lasses, dedicated, unashamedly, wholeheartedly, to covering the wonderful SAFC Women.

We take women’s football really seriously and aim to give the Sunderland Lasses and the FA Women’s Championship the proper coverage it deserves.

We will be bringing you weekly podcasts during the regular season plus interviews with legends and current players, and special pods over the summer focusing on the Euros and Sunderland’s pre-season prep, all with that unmistakable Roker Report sound quality and production values.

So whether you are a long-term fan of the Lasses, new to women’s football, or just curious about what we keep banging on about, there’s something for everyone.

What are we talking about?

We look back across the 2021/22 season, including the key games against Coventry United, Sheffield United, Liverpool, Birmingham City, and Bristol City.

We talk about some stuff that’s gone under the radar this season, including the performances of Emily Scarr and the goalkeepers.

We take a little look forward to the next campaign and what Mel Reay needs to do in the transfer market this summer.

THE NEXT EPISODE - AN INTERVIEW WITH WPL DOUBLE WINNER GEMMA WILSON - DROPS THIS THURSDAY MORNING @ 6 AM - PERFECT FOR YOUR JOURNEY TO WEMBLEY

How can I listen?

You can listen for FREE on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and YouTube, but we’ve made it easy for all you lovely people and gathered it here for you.

Get stuck in!

Our new regular pod theme music is “Science” by one of Sunderland’s finest bands, bigfatbig. You can stream their music across all platforms https://linktr.ee/bigfatbig.