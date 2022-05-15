Fan Letters: ‘Alex Neil will get the job done for us - sign him up on a long-term contract!’

Dear Roker Report,

Just a word for Wycombe’s owner.

You’ve just done Alex Neil’s team talk for him. You are foolish to underestimate us and try to play the underdog - we’ve worked out how to play against teams who go into games with that attitude. We are much more streetwise than you think, and the noise of the red and white army on the day will be like nothing your boys have ever faced.

May the best team win on the day, but please do not insult us.

Tom in Sherburn Village

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Those comments were really bizarre – I thought it was a parody at first – and just showed a lack of class and a lack of knowledge about English football. But I think the best response is to ignore it – it’s nonsense. It’ll be a very difficult at Wembley – Wycombe only just got relegated last season from the Championship – but hopefully with the backing of our fans, and with the way Alex Neil’s got the team set up, we’ll just have enough to get past them.

Dear Roker Report,

A small update on Bobby Knoxall’s famous 1973 Cup Final song, just for the play-off final.

We are Sun-der-land, and were at Wembley,

We’re gonna kick Gareth Ainsworth’s arse

We are Sun-der-land and we’re at Wembley

We’re gonna win ‘cos our players are class.

We don’t need your Jurgen, Antonio or Pep

We’ve got Alex Neil, who will keep the boys in step

We know it won`t be easy, but we’ll pass the test

Cos everybody knows that our players are the best.

Repeat first verse.

I’d love to hear the chant reverberate around Wembley.

All credit to Bobby Knoxall for the tune.

All the best

Bob West

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Great stuff, Bob – can’t wait to hear the crowd next Saturday, hopefully we’re full of voice and raring to go, and not too hungover to roar the lads on for 90+ minutes!

Dear Roker Report,

I am 61 years old – what do I know about football? I was screaming at the telly to get Alex Neil to sub Clarke and Roberts late on in the game. Then they do the business in getting us to Wembley! Clearly, the bloke knows his men better than I do

We all have our opinions, but I say this man will get the job done for us. Sign him up on a long term contract!

A Lynn. 55 years red n white