Lasses Score Predictions: One last go at guessing the Sunderland AFC Women result this season!

Ant Waterson predicts... a Sunderland win (as always!)

Sunderland go into the final game of the season on the back of the derby defeat to Durham and I’m sure they will be itching to put it right.

City come into this game after having a wobble of their own and Sunderland will be looking to win to send the Eppleton crowd home happy. Personally, I’d like to see Grace Ede given a go this week. Ede impressed when coming on in the last match and is a huge talent for the future.

I’m going to be brave and say we win. 2 1 to Sunderland. Congratulations to the players and all the staff on a superb season.

Rich Speight predicts... a rip-roaring, no-holds-barred game and a high-scoring draw!

We’ve seen some great games, great goals, and great performances from the Lasses this season and I think, after the lackluster showing at Durham last weekend, the side will want to put on a show for the home support at Eppleton.

With a few of the younger players having played in a big game for Gateshead College on Thursday evening, they should be back up to full match fitness after the extra-long international break.

Bristol City know where the back of the net is as well, so I can see this one ending dramatically in a 3-3 draw, with Herron, Scarr, and Manders getting goals for Sunderland.

Graeme Field predicts... a one-all draw!

I’m looking forward to two good sides battling it out in what is our last game of the season in the FA Women’s Championship.

I, much like Ant, would like to see Grace Ede in the starting lineup. She’s such a good player and I think she deserves a start. Bristol will come to Eppleton CW intent on winning and potentially securing the runners-up position in the league. It should make for a bit of extra edge to the match.

I’d like us to try and keep the ball better than we did against Durham, but be ready to hit Bristol on the counterattack when they lose the ball in advanced positions.

As both teams will be desperate not to lose their last game of the season, I can see a 1-1 draw. Emily Scarr with our goal. Well done to the players and staff for a very good season.

Charlotte Patterson predicts... a close-run draw!

It’s the final game of the season and the lasses are playing at home to see the league out. After a disappointing 3-0 loss in the River Wear Derby, Sunderland will be looking to finish the season on a high against Bristol.

The Lasses weren’t particularly at their best last weekend and undoubtedly the gaffer will have worked hard with her team this week to see the season out on a high and show ambition for next year. Hopefully, we will have more squad depth than what was available last week, and players such as Abbey Joice are played in their natural positions, which will provide that much-needed strength in midfield.

It would be great to see some of the younger lasses get a run-out and some minutes, seeing as the game likely has no bearing on our final league position with, perhaps, Grace Ede getting a start.

City will be motivated to finish runners-up in the league, with perhaps a statement of intent for next year that they are a contender for promotion. Particularly with league top goal scorer, Abbi Harrison in good form with 17 goals. The lasses will also need to watch for young and pacey winger Aggie Beaver-Jones and the technical Lia Caltado. Sunderland 1 - 1 Bristol City.

