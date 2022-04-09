Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “We need that spirit back in the Stadium of Light” says Kyle

Dear Roker Report,

I’m born and bred Sunderland and I’ve worked for the club in various positions - SAFC is my passion.

But what I’ve witnessed over the years is the majority of the fans blowing hot and cold every game against the players, it needs to stop. It’s more like a riot show of hate speech these days in those stands.

I remember when I was a boy coming here with my grandad who can’t make it to the matches now, the stands would be lifting with pride and passion, no hate towards the players, they got behind every single one of them.

It was more hate speech at the refs and officials and half of them have never had a football career so they don’t see how it actually affects players on the pitch. As a club we can do better in those stands and come together to build for the future, instead of crying about the past.

You can’t change time but you can change the future and we need that spirit back in the Stadium of Light.

Kyle

Ed’s Note [Chris]: It’s a sign of the times in terms of reacting to the club’s current position and how fans in general now react towards individual players. There were always cases of fans getting on the odd players back but with multiple avenues to vent opinions in the modern era, fans think players are easy targets. The only thing that will galvanise the club in the near future is promotion back to the Championship, hopefully it won’t be too long before that happens.

Dear Roker Report,

Well now it’s squeaky bum time, for us, Oxford and others.

Now, how do we set up for Oxford game? They of course will expect the long ball to Rossco, well here’s an idea.

First half, back four - Winch, Bailey, Bartty and Cirkin - four in the middle - Roberts, Matte, O’Nien, Clarke - with Rossco with Dajaku up top.

Radical aye, let Leon pressure their back four as much as possible as he is pretty quick, then second half or last thirty minutes, switch to a back three, Winch off for Embleton, Matte off for Prichard, and Dajaku off for Broadhead.

Two different systems in the same game, really would give Oxford something to think about, gets time into Pritchard and Nathan, keep Matte and Dajaku ticking over for the Easter programme.

Robert Walker