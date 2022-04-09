Andy’s Player Ratings: Oxford United 1-2 Sunderland - Embleton’s winner moves Lads back into playoffs

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

Superb today, made some top-class saves and the command of his box is so much better than when he first stepped into the side.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Hard-working shift at the back, had his hands full on occasion but improved in the second half.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Good cross for the equaliser but Wright was beaten a little too easily in the air, was rock solid other than that.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Left a little isolated by Clarke in front of him but stuck at it and looked more comfortable following Batth’s introduction.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Scored the opener and had another half-chance with a well-struck chance from outside the box that was straight at the goalkeeper.

Jay Matete: 7/10

A mixed display on the ball, lost it a little too easily at times but at other times drove forward and made something happen, including for the winner. All over the pitch defensively.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Up and down the side of the pitch for the entire game and always tracking back to help Winchester.

Jack Clarke: 5/10

Poor today, struggled to get going and didn’t provide Cirkin enough cover.

Patrick Roberts: 5/10

Had one really good chance in the first half that he squandered, didn’t click for him today.

Nathan Broadhead: 6/10

Showed his quick feet a couple of times to create half chances and almost got in behind on a few occasions but for good defending.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Missed a sitter when one-on-one right at the death to wrap up the win but laid the ball off well for Embleton for the winner and was a key man defensively as we defended set pieces.

Substitutes

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Had a hand in the winner and helped the team regain control after Oxford had started to dominate late in the first half.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Came on to shore up the defence and helped see out the win.

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

Came on and once again helped the team steal a late win. Provided a late cross last time out and this time finished really well under the goalkeeper

Man of the Match: Anthony Patterson

Some good team performances today, even if the football wasn’t the best but Patterson put in his best display in a Sunderland shirt and was deservedly man of the match. Pulled off a couple of very good saves, commanded his box, and looks far more comfortable in the number one shirt.