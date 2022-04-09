Score Predictions: Will Sunderland come out on top at Oxford?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Oxford United 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

This isn’t going to be like Gillingham and we are in better form than United, who haven’t taken a point in the past two games.

Pritchard returned well last game and if we get any free kicks early on you have to fancy him. 2-1 on the road for me but any win and we will all be happy.

Matty Foster says...

Oxford United 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

This weekend presents a real test against a fellow play-off hopeful, and a great opportunity to boost our chances of having another bite of the promotion cherry. Whatever you think of the way we’ve been playing, the important stat is we’re unbeaten in seven and have only conceded two in that run.

Oxford on the other hand, are hitting bad form at the worst time, without a win in three and two losses on the bounce. Despite our defensive shore up, I can see Oxford scoring. But I’ve got a feeling we’ll win this, though a draw may not necessarily be the worst result in the world.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Oxford United 1-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m hoping a team that will try and go at us as opposed to these perennial time wasters we’re used to will play to our strengths.

This is a big game in the play-off picture and we need to get the job done. Our questionable away form has been a problem this season and we need to make no mistakes this time around.

I have a feeling we will get chances and take them, though can’t bet against Oxford getting at least a goal. Feels like a big game and I hope we match it.

Will Jones says...

Oxford United 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

This is the start of the run in. Every game from here is a cup final for every team fighting for something and as much as this is a must not lose, with teams around us on form, we need to win this.

Any sort of a convincing win will show the fans and everyone around us we are a force to be reckoned with and even though I believe we may go behind. I’m backing the boys to come back and bring all three points home.

Martin Wanless says...

Oxford United 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Alex Neil has got the team set up well, and we look solid defensively. Attacking-wise we’ve not been too potent recently, but hopefully we'll resolve that - we’ve got the attacking threat to do so.

The way we’ve been set up by Neil is better suited to this type of game than some of the games we’ve played recently - it hasn’t always been a joy to watch, but it’s a results business and I’m hoping we're on the right side of a good result at 5pm. I think we will be.

Chris Wynn says...

Oxford United 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I can see this being tight. Both sides will be more concerned with avoiding defeat than going for a win and it just might mean we’ll cancel each other out. It could end up goalless but Oxford will be determined to put right the wrongs of a midweek defeat at Morecambe, so the League One’s top scorers may nick a goal.