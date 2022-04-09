Roker Rapport Preview Podcast: Looking ahead to Oxford United v Sunderland AFC!

What’s the crack?
- How are the lads feeling ahead of the match? Has Oxford’s loss to Morecambe on Tuesday night gone some way to alleviating any anxiety over the fixture, or has it made it somehow worse?
- We chat about the player of the year awards - Was Ross Stewart a worthy winner for the Lads? George Forster is always a worthy winner of course...
- How do we think Alex Neil will set up tomorrow? Is he likely to be a little more cautious?
- The lads take a look at Oxfords recent form (honest) and just how badly they need the 3 points - It’s do or die for Karl Robinson here isn’t it?
- Besides maximum points, what do the lads want from this fixture? Will this - like every match at this stage - define our season?
- All this and more! Listen in!
