Roker Riches 2021-22: Are we backing Sunderland to win at Oxford?

The Riches Leaderboard...

Two winners last weekend, with our Bomber yet again taking home a £34 win for his league one treble, though he has spoiled his success a little with his bet submission etiquette getting him a yellow.

Malc gained £25 from his prediction on the Old Firm derby last Sunday, and had O’Nien’s late header gone in off the bar rather than clipping it, he would have had an extra £19 on top of that too.

The middle of the table is now as tight as the League One play-off positions, with less than £25 separating second from top down to second bottom.

Gair wanders close to repeating his insolvency and needs a win this weekend or he will be betting loose change on the Good Friday home game in order to extend his tenure into the last two weeks of the scheduled season.

Banker’s Bonus...

This week's Bankers Bonus is all about the big yin, Ross Stewart.

Roker Report Editor Gav made the observation in last weeks pod review of the Gillingham win that our Loch Ness Drogba hasn’t scored from open play in quite a while (I think he said it is over ten now).

We need Stewart to get back in the goals to help us across the finish line in terms of securing a play-off place.

Bankers bonus this week:

If Ross Stewart gets at least an assist away to Oxford, everyone gets a tenner extra for their wagers over Easter next weekend.

If the Scottish striker manages to get at least one goal, the lads get twenty quid to splash on the Easter weekend footy.

This week...

Anthony Gair says...

Colour me optimistic I have absolutely no logic to this whatsoever, but I really fancy us to win this weekend, at a canter. Sunderland to win but handicapped by 2 goals is 12/1. So, in a nutshell, if we win by 3 goals, the bet comes in, and considering we’re going to win 5-0 just to give us false hope, £5 will return you £65! Get it on! Feel the hope! Something a little more realistic Oxford to win the first half, but Sunderland to win the game is… wait for it… 28/1! Get this on, £5 will win you £145!!! Bet365 will even refund this bet if it ends 0-0 which is terrific. Haway the lads!!!

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

SAFC to win 5-0 Well... why not?! At odds of 150-1, that will return £755 for a fiver bet.

Relegation revival If Leeds and Everton can kick on, the Mags may get dragged into the drop discussions again. A win for both Everton against Man Utd, and Leeds against Watford gives decent odds of 10.25-1. This returns £56.25 if it comes in.

Will Jones says…

Early bird catches the worm: This week I am going to have a punt on the three games which play before the 3pm kick off’s. I’m going for Manchester United to beat Everton, Newcastle vs Wolves - Both teams to score, and Sheff Utd vs Bournemouth over 1.5 goals. £5 @ 4.55/1 makes me £22.75.

SAFC BET: Sunderland to win and over 1.5 goals As I feel this is a must not lose, I’m fully aware the chances of us conceding more than one is minimal. However, this is the first team at the upper end of the table we have faced under Alex Neil since Wigan. I believe he’s showing us how to not lose and that we do not need much more to win. Oxford need this and will push, so I believe it will be the most open game we have had for a while, but I still believe we will come out on top. £5 @ 13/5 makes £13.

Danny Roberts says....

Sunderland to win 2-1. The good old two-one bet, that hasn’t won in a long time… but we’ll go again and hopefully this can boost my kitty. £5 returns £47.50.

League One double: I’m gunna risk it this week and go for a Bolton win over Sheffield Wednesday and a Gillingham win over Wycombe. Fingers bloody crossed for this one! £5 returns £63.

Malc Dugdale says...

Sunderland to win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 Oxford don’t really let a lot of goals in at home, and they haven’t let more than two in since Bolton turned them over in the second week of February. I really fancy the lads to win by the odd goal, and this bet covers two of those options, plus a 2-0 win which we would love to see. Odds of 11/4 aren’t bad for this good a spread of options either, so this gets a fiver of my kitty. It brings in £18.75 if any of these 3-point options land for the Good Ship Sunlun. Nice.

5 way Prem Acca If I am going to make a serious stake for second place, I need to get a decent win to come in, and soon. There are only a handful of Premier League games on this Saturday, but to me there are quite a few that look more predictable than at other times. I’m calling a 5 way acca, with wins for Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leeds and Spurs. None of these are great odds but as a 5 fold acca, they roll up to a tasty 29.6 to 1. My measly fiver returns a nice £152.90 if this comes in, and lets be honest with the opponents being Everton, Brighton, Southampton, Watford and Villa respectively, this may well happen. Get your dinner money on it.

Michael Dunne says...

Oxford 1-1 Sunderland A big game! A win here for Sunderland and it would be a massive blow to Oxford. I can see it being a tight affair, and maybe a draw wouldn’t be the worst result for us. I’m going for a 1-1. £5 returns £32.50

London away treble I’m picking three London teams to win away from home at the weekend. Tottenham go to Villa, while West Ham go to Brentford. Chelsea, who had a heavy defeat to Real Madrid through the week, will be hoping to get back on track away to Southampton. I hope they do! £5 returns £55 @ 10-1

