Fan Letters: “Patto can be Sunderland #1 for many years to come,” says fan Paul

Dear Roker Report,

Just emailing in because I don’t see much love for young Patto at the minute despite the fact he’s seamlessly slotted into the team and has kept lots and lots of clean sheets.

Another example of the academy working and the fantastic work that Mark Prudhoe does behind the scenes. Another unsung hero who was instrumental in the development of Jordan Pickford and several other goalies around the EFL and Scotland.

If Patto can grow into the role he will be a Sunderland #1 for many years to come.

Paul Doody

Ed’s Note [Rich]: He’s having a great season, Paul. Those games at Notts County have been a great benefit to him and he’s doing really well at the minute. The clean sheets speak for themselves. We’ve published a couple of pieces about Patto recently that chime with your assessment!

Dear Roker Report,

I don’t get some of the negativity around Alex Neil me like, he’s doing a cracking job, got us defending better again and that will stand us in good stead for when the playoffs roll around and we have to be able to manage games properly.

I loved Lee Johnson’s football but I’d rather have Neil over LJ going into a playoff campaign. Just my opinion, doesn’t mean it’s right, but he’s more the type of manager who can grind out results.

I fear nobody, we are better than all of these teams.

Keep the faith

Jack Field

Ed’s Note [Rich]: That’s the Nil Desperandum spirit, Jack. I’m with you on this - I still genuinely think we’re the best team outside of Rotherham in this division and I’m confident that Alex Neil was the right choice as a replacement for Johnson, who I think many still have a lot of time for.

Dear Roker Report,

We’ve said it countless times but it’s the hope that hurts. I’m 71 years old and I’ve supported Sunderland since as long as I can remember.

We’ve been through good times (not many) and bad times (more than I’d like to mention).

This season has been such a rollercoaster in terms of ups and downs I couldn’t possibly say what the outcome will be.

I personally believe that the horrendous spell we had in January/February will be our undoing. I hope I’m wrong but my predictions are that we will miss out on the playoffs by a single point.

The hope and the hurt will carry on in this awful league for at least another season.

I’ll never stop following the lads but it’s hope rather than confidence.

Alan Garnham