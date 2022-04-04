Roker Rapport Broadycast: The Sunderland AFC 1-0 Gillingham Review!

What’s the crack?
- What did the lads make of that performance? Could Gills have tried any harder to keep us out?
- In a match where we had 80% of the ball and faced absolutely no threat of any kind - should it have been easier to find a way around the bus?
- NATHAN F***ING BROADHEAD! What a moment that was...
- What do the lads make of the way Alex Neil has had us set up these past few games? Is he being ruthless enough with certain players?
- Are we getting sick of sides setting up like this against us? Can they be blamed for it really?
- Corry Evans - Not the most popular captain the club has ever fielded - but does he deserve to be booed before taking a kick? Gav doesn’t think so...
- Looking at who the sides around us are facing next, with a bit of a focus on Oxford’s week ahead;
- How do the lads feel about Oxford next Saturday? Are we likely to be a bit more reserved against Karl Robinson’s men?
- All this and much more!
