Roker Rapport Broadycast: The Sunderland AFC 1-0 Gillingham Review!

Gav returned to pod action yesterday with Martin and Phil, all looking at another vital win - this time over the Gillingham team bus on Saturday - and a bit of a chat about the coming mayhem as Alex Neil attempts to keep Sunderland in the League One play-off race! 

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

  • What did the lads make of that performance? Could Gills have tried any harder to keep us out?
  • In a match where we had 80% of the ball and faced absolutely no threat of any kind - should it have been easier to find a way around the bus?
  • NATHAN F***ING BROADHEAD! What a moment that was...
  • What do the lads make of the way Alex Neil has had us set up these past few games? Is he being ruthless enough with certain players?
  • Are we getting sick of sides setting up like this against us? Can they be blamed for it really?
  • Corry Evans - Not the most popular captain the club has ever fielded - but does he deserve to be booed before taking a kick? Gav doesn’t think so...
  • Looking at who the sides around us are facing next, with a bit of a focus on Oxford’s week ahead;
  • How do the lads feel about Oxford next Saturday? Are we likely to be a bit more reserved against Karl Robinson’s men?
  • All this and much more!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.

