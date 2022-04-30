Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Morecambe 0-1 Sunderland - Broadhead injured as Lads make the playoffs again!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Was closed down a couple of times and calmly passed his way out of trouble, that was pretty much all he had to do today.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Had a good battle with Stockton all game, not great distribution but solid defensively.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Won everything in the air but not overly tested.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Really put a tireless shift in and did a good job defensively but does not look uncomfortable on his left foot.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Didn’t have the opportunity to create anything from the right but didn’t let anything get past him down the right.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Very comfortable in the middle of the park, always looked like he had plenty of time on the ball, got an assist for his pass to Broadhead and made one important clearance late on.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Hard-working effort in the middle of the pitch but not the same creative output as he has been recently.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Did a job at left wing-back for a lot of the game before switching to the right in the second half. Had a chance late on but Carson was out quick to smother his effort.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Played a couple of clever balls around the opposition box in the second half but most of his game today was closing down the opposition.

Nathan Broadhead: 7/10

Showed the one bit of quality today when he dropped his shoulder, got in behind, and then coolly buried the finish. Unfortunately went off with what looked like another hamstring injury.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Worked hard up top but not on top form right now and it shows, a bit casual in possession and looks tired.

Substitutes

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Came on early for the injured Broadhead and did OK, played more centrally, and made some good runs but typically no end product.

Jay Matete: 6/10

He looked very sharp when he came on and won the ball often.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Came on late for Pritchard, with no real chance to make an impression.

Man of the Match: Corry Evans

Set up Nathan Broadhead for the opener, made a really important blocked clearance late on as Morecambe had a flurry and was very comfortable in midfield. One of his better displays in a Sunderland shirt.