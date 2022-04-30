Score Predictions: Will Sunderland get the points we need to make the play-offs?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Morecambe 1-4 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

I don’t think we will keep a clean sheet with Cole Stockton up top for them and our defence yet more eroded by injury, but I do think we have the attack force to get four down the other end.

Pritchard sent the Stadium of Light into false raptures with a shot into the side netting on Tuesday, and I fancy him to curl one the other side of a post to start our build-up to the play-off semi-finals.

We have to batter these lot, so let’s play two at the back, four attacking midfielders, and four up front. Think I just created the inverted 4-4-2. Why not? As long as we extend the season, that’s all that matters today.

Matty Foster says...

Morecambe 1-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Forget all other results around us, we just need to win and leave no possible scenario where we end up the odds one out. It will be a tough game, with Morecambe looking to ensure they're not victims of any dramatic final-day shocks below them.

They’ve won three out of their last six and have one of the league’s top scorers in Cole Stockton who will be a threat. I see another Cambridge-style performance from Sunderland, with an early goal to settle the nerves. And given Morecambe have shipped the most goals in the league (87!), I think we'll score a few today.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Morecambe 0-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Feels like a big day with permutations affecting promotion, play-offs and relegation.

Morecambe will be fighting for survival and I think we’ll be able to take advantage of that eagerness. Cole Stockton is their main man scoring over half of their goals this season, and stopping him will be good way to push on to a result.

If we play our game, we should be able to get a comfortable win and start our preparations for the play-offs. We’re an in-form team and we need to keep up the momentum.

Will Jones says...

Morecambe 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Bailey Wright

This is our time, one loss under the new gaffer. WE GET RESULTS. Remember that, we get the job done.

With Fleetwood losing against Wednesday midweek, they are a point from safety essentially. I believe that they will give it all they have and depending on the scores at half-time, could see two very contrasting halves.

We have the squad to pull this out of the bag. Nearly full strength and in very good form. I believe we will outscore them with Rosscoe also needing to outscore Keane to get top goalscorer.

See you, lads, for another three predictions.

Martin Wanless says...

Morecambe 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

It’s going down to the wire, and that’s no surprise really - it wouldn’t be Sunderland if it didn’t. While Tuesday night was disappointing on many levels, a draw wasn’t a bad result, and put our fate firmly in our own hands. I expect to see a lineup similar to the Cambridge game, and I suspect with Morecambe fighting for survival it’ll be tight. 2-1, and a sigh of relief at the end of 90 minutes.

Chris Wynn says...

Morecambe 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

It’s not traditional, but I think we’ll make it comfortable. Morecambe are a well-organised side at home and will look to frustrate us but I think we’ll get an early goal. Maybe it’s hope more than anything else, that we can avoid a nail-biting afternoon.