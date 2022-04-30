Share All sharing options for: Roker Riches 2021-22: Judgement Day - Can Sunderland seal a top-six slot on the final day?

The Riches Leaderboard...

Two lucky Riches lads benefitted off the back of last Saturday’s 5-1 win over Cambridge at the SOL.

Our Malc’s SAFC double came in, with Rossco opening the scoring and young Nathan scoring later, returning almost £100 for his kitty.

Our Will had a wee toppy-upper from his “SAFC win both halves” bet too, bringing him a welcome £16 or so. Both Malc and Will were at the game (as was Danny), so some deserved rewards for a few of the Riches team for their support, as we took apart the 10-man “U’s”.

Our Bomber did a good impression of the crowd last Tuesday night after the Cambridge match…he thought his SAFC bet had scored for him, but it actually hit the side netting. Bomber picked Broadhead to “score first” rather than “score any time” against Cambridge, but the rest was all good. Never mind Bomber, you have this week's bets and, hopefully, some play-off betting fun to try and ascend the final table.

As a result of his near-ton win, Malc climbs the table into a clear second place, and returns his balance above the allocation of £200 awarded last August.

Will is steadily climbing back towards the starting level too. However, Bomber, Michael, and Gair (who has £20 to save his season, see below) have a lot to do too.

Banker’s Bonus...

Sunderland did the job for the Riches lads last weekend, getting a win with more than two goals, meaning all the lads have £20 extra for a Bankers Bonus bet this weekend.

This includes our Gair, who will no doubt have a go at a big win, looking to restore respect from his Roker Report peers.

There may be one more Bankers Bonus round if the lads make it to the playoffs, but this may well be the last wager weekend if the toast doesn’t fall butter up at Morecambe at Saturday lunchtime.

This week’s bets...

Anthony Gair says...

I’m back Thanks to the Banker’s generosity and a convincing win for the lads, I have £20 quid to bet with this week. I am going to save a tenner though, as I am hoping we have another betting week in the playoff rounds, and I don’t want to be skint for that. Sunderland to win 5-0 (again, as we did last time we played them). 50/1. Nuff Said.

£5 returns £250 Ross Stewart to score two or more goals - He has done this a few times, why not this weekend? 17/2 for this, meaning a fiver returns £47.50.

Luke ‘Bomber’ Davies says...

Sunderland Bet Builder After the highs and lows of last week’s bet, I’m going to learn from the mistake but still bank on a good day for the lads; Broadhead ANYTIME scorer, Over 2.5 goals and Sunderland win (-1 handicap) £20 (£10 + £10 Bankers Bonus) returns £145.86 Goalscorers’ Delight It’s the last game of the regular season, let’s have some fun with the remaining £10 from the banker! Rossco’s dry patch has blown the League’s golden boot race open a little. Back 4 of the top 5 scorers to score anytime (except Stockton to preserve our own interests)! Ross Stewart, Will Keane, Alfie May, Matty Taylor all to score anytime. £10 of the Banker’s cash will get us £297.56 Cash to drown your sorrows Lets dread to imagine that Sunderland ““do a Sunderland”. Some cash to put over the bar at your local to drown your sorrows may cushion the blow. Morecambe or Draw (Double Chance) Sheffield Weds, Plymouth, Wycombe to win £10 returns £126.20

Will Jones says…

Sunderland to win and over 1.5 goals £20 @ 11/10 = £42 return We need a win and we know it, but Morecambe need something. I’m backing the lads to be composed and to win this but I don’t think a single goal will put these dossers to bed. League 1 Over 2.5 goals special Lincoln v Crewe, Bolton v Fleetwood, Sheff Wed v Pompey, Oxford v Doncaster £5 @ 8.49/1 returns £42.43 I picked mostly beachy games here, where teams have nothing to play for and will just have fun. Many of these teams have been leaking and scoring for fun though, so will be great match ups all across the board. Bankers Bonus Ross Stewart to score anytime £20 @ 6/4 = £50 Rosscoe to score and take the golden boot to finish the 46 off. Gwarn the boy!!

Danny Roberts says...

Sunderland to win 2-1. I hate betting on Sunderland and I don’t want to tempt fate by saying we’ll win comfortably etc. So I’ll go for the standard 2-1, Sunderland to win bet and hope I lose because we’ve won comfortably. £5 returns £37.50. League treble: Starting in the Premier League, I think Burnley will get another massive three points to create a bit of space away from the relegation zone, but I’ll safeguard this by going Burnley to win or draw, Lincoln to beat already relegated Crewe to finish their season on a high, and Sutton to pick up all three points against Bradford to all-but secure their play-off spot. £10 plus £20 Bankers Bonus returns £173.10

Malc Dugdale says...

Ross to rise again Stewart to score any time, SAFC to win the match, over 3 goals between the teams. If Ross gets off to a flyer this could be another can of whup-ass for Morecambe. I fancy this Bet 365 bet builder and at 6-1 it is decent if it lands. Fiver plus bankers bonus fiver = tenner returns £70. Prem Acca Liverpool, Chelsea, Many City and Arsenal all to win. With games against Newcastle, Leeds, Everton and a tired West Ham from the mid week game, I fancy this one coming in. My fiver plus fifteen quid from the banker means this brings in £121.50 for my £20 stake, with decent odds of over 4.5 to 1. Well worth a shilling of your pocket money.

Michael Dunne says...

BTTS League 1 Treble Sheffield Wednesday V Portsmouth , Shrewsbury V Wigan, Plymouth V MK Dons. Three big games in the final day of the league 1 season. I can see many twists and turns which will mean lots of goals and action! I can see goals in all these games and am going for both teams to score treble. £5 @ 5/1 returns £30 Morecambe 0-2 Sunderland I shouldn’t be, but I’m nervous. We need a comfortable win, but nothing that will jangle the nerves too much! But that wouldn’t be the Sunderland way.. Still, I expect us to get the win and secure our play off spot. £5 @8/1 returns £45

Please remember to gamble responsibly, and enjoy the footy!