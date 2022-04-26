Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: It’s tight at the top, so are we predicting a Sunderland win tonight?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 2-0 Rotherham United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

I’m backing the lads to go all the way now. Although Saturday was against ten-men for a good while the footy was great and the Millers are shite.

Seal that playoff spot tonight lads please.

Matty Foster says...

Sunderland 2-2 Rotherham United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Tonight’s match is a completely free hit for us, with Sheffield Wednesday being the only other side with a game in hand. A win would all but solidify our place in the play-offs and would ease the pressure going into the final day.

Going into March, Rotherham’s were ten points clear from third and promotion was theirs to lose. Since then, they’ve effectively “done a Sunderland”, with only three wins in ten games and now are perilously close to dropping out of the automatic promotion places.

I’m a bit on the fence with this one and could see us winning. But given their turnaround against Oxford, I’ll go with the draw to take us into a nervy final day four-way shootout.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-1 Rotherham United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart can thank me for not picking him as my first scorer at the weekend, thus reducing the pressure on him, resulting in a brace - you’re welcome.

We could all but secure our play-off place with a good result on Tuesday and it seems a decent time to be playing a stuttering Rotherham who are doing their best Sunderland impression as the season draws to a close.

I’d love us to whallop them 5-0 and send the automatic places to the last day but I think a tighter game is more likely, with the red and white wizards having the edge.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 3-1 Rotherham United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

Another must-win game. The potential to have everything secured by the final day is something we cannot afford to pass up. A massive score line puts us in contention for second, but alas I don’t think that is on anybody’s mind.

I expect Rotherham to feel the nerves, to be a little jaded and to not be at their best here. Therefore, I expect a win but a tight affair where form, confidence and quality prevail.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 4-0 Rotherham United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Admittedly, this is absolutely heart over head stuff, but a 4-0 win will certainly make the last game of the regulation season very interesting indeed. We were excellent on Saturday, albeit against an awful Cambridge team, and hopefully that will give everyone a huge dollop of confidence.

Rotherham have stumbled towards the finishing line – at one stage they looked as though they were running away with it – but they won on Saturday which will have settled their nerves. It was great to see Ross Stewart back among the goals on Saturday, and I’m backing him to continue that with the opener tonight. Ha’way ha’way ha’way!

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 1-0 Rotherham United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Both sides have got so much to gain from taking all three points that I think there may be a focus on staying in the game and trying to nick it, much like our recent fixture down at Plymouth.

I’d love us to bag the goals we need to give us a sniff of a place in the top-two at the weekend but I’d be more than happy with taking the points we need to make the play-offs.