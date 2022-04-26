Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Rotherham United - Ihiekwe scores at both ends in nervy draw

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with the goal but not a lot for him to do, Rotherham had a lot of set pieces but tended to be away from the goalkeeper.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Almost switched off right at the end and gave Rotherham half a chance, got away with that, and otherwise was solid all night.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Not particularly troubled by Smith and dominant in the air.

Callum Doyle: 5/10

Looked a little troubled when put under pressure and allowed a runner in behind him far too easily early on.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Looked confident early on, got forward, and looked quite sharp but tailed off a bit and dived into a tackle late in the first half, allowing the winger a free run into the 18-yard box, thankfully nothing came of it.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Had a couple of wild shots on goal and played one top class through ball to Pritchard late on but mainly kept the ball ticking in front of the defence.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Typically committed performance but harshly booked after winning the ball and, probably wisely, not quite as snappy into the tackle from that point. A little erratic on the ball.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

Not as good as he was at the weekend but most of our better play came from Gooch.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

I thought he was very poor in the first half, anonymous in open play, and lost the runner for the Rotherham goal. Much better in the second half, got more involved, and put two great crosses into the six-yard box from the left that just evaded Stewart.

Nathan Broadhead: 5/10

Not his best night, just couldn’t get involved in attacking positions.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Worked hard all night with little reward. Couldn’t quite get on the end of two dangerous O’Nien crosses but tended to be too deep or too wide as he looked to get involved in the play.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Almost scored from a free kick, only for the shot to hit the side-netting. Doesn’t look up to speed yet but we looked better with him in the team.

Jack Clark: 6/10

Put in the cross that forced the own goal equaliser.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Came on as we pushed for an equaliser, unlucky to be left on the bench after some good displays but played his part in a better end to the game.

Man of the Match: Lynden Gooch

Carried on his good showing from the weekend with another man of the match display. Started on the left and put in some dangerous crosses, then switched to the right with half an hour to go and carried a threat every time he got the ball. Also defended well and never let a winger get the best of him.