Roker Rapport Podcast: The Sunderland 5-1 Cambridge Review & Rotherham Preview!

What’s the crack?
- We really needed that ahead of our final two regular games of the 21/22 League One season - what did the lads make of the overall performance?
- Some game from a certain Lynden Gooch - it’s a great time to hit form for the lad isn’t it?
- Speaking of form, Alex Neil has Sunderland firing on all cylinders at just the right time - how key is his experience of the play-off pressures going to be?
- We surely can’t not make the play-offs at this stage can we? We are Sunlun of course but still...
- The lads take a look at the rest of League One and who our rivals are playing this week - some sides are in a far more desperate position than ourselves as they look to stay up;
- Ahead to Rotherham; how do the lads think we’ll set up against them? We owe them a battering for the humiliation down their way earlier this season, but they’re still quite the threat in spite of current form - so can we do this?
- We chat injuries - including poor Winchester on Saturday - look at our returning players, and Martin teases everyone with the slimmest of chances of the automatics!
- It’s going to be a hell of a week Lads and Lasses! Listen in!
