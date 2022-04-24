 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sunderland v Fleetwood Town - Sky Bet League One

Roker Rapport Pubcast: Beware the Gulls - Quick reaction to Sunderland AFC 5-1 Cambridge Utd!

Our Ant Waterson was joined immediately after the game - at the packed (and loud) Hilton bar - by our Sam Blakey to react quickly to a very comfortable win against Cambridge at the Stadium of Light!

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

What’s the crack?

  • That was nice wasn’t it? Some lovely goals to try chip away at our GD - how do the lads feel after that?
  • EMBO - Brilliance from the lad yet again!
  • THE LOCH NESS DROGBA IS BACK! Haway the Rossco!
  • Another goal for Broadhead, and a return to action for Pritch!
  • A great game from Gooch today - was that his best performance this year?
  • Was that a red? Definitely a penna but a red?
  • One game down, three to go!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.

