Roker Rapport Pubcast: Beware the Gulls - Quick reaction to Sunderland AFC 5-1 Cambridge Utd!

What’s the crack?
- That was nice wasn’t it? Some lovely goals to try chip away at our GD - how do the lads feel after that?
- EMBO - Brilliance from the lad yet again!
- THE LOCH NESS DROGBA IS BACK! Haway the Rossco!
- Another goal for Broadhead, and a return to action for Pritch!
- A great game from Gooch today - was that his best performance this year?
- Was that a red? Definitely a penna but a red?
- One game down, three to go!
