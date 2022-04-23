Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 5-1 Cambridge United - a comfortable afternoon for The Lads!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Made a good claim from a corner when he came through a crowd, nothing else to do and no chance with the goal.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Injured early on in the game after bursting forward down the left.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Really comfortable at the back, dealt with a dangerous striker in Ironside pretty easily.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Good header for the fifth, comfortable at the back and an easy return to the first team.

Lynden Gooch: 10/10

Unbelievable today, rampant down the right and his delivery time and time again was spot on.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Mopped up in front of the defence and kept the team ticking.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Given license to get forward and really should have scored with a free header late on but linked up play between the attack and midfield well.

Elliot Embleton: 9/10

Played a little deeper than usual to great effect. Spread play really well, had an eye for a pass around the box and scored a free kick from an outrageous angle.

Patrick Roberts: 8/10

A great cross for Batth’s goal and tormented the opposition right back all afternoon, had one really well hit shot blocked in the first half.

Nathan Broadhead: 8/10

Got on the end of another Gooch cross to score, could also have scored one or two in the first half.

Ross Stewart: 9/10

Great to see him back on the scoresheet, two goals and won the penalty from which he scored the opener from. Second goal was a great finish and just a shame he never got a hat-trick.

Substitutes

Callum Doyle: 7/10

Came on very early and gave us a good balance on the left, got caught out by a runner in behind for their goal but otherwise a comfortable afternoon.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

An easy return to action for Pritchard, played one great ball out wide to Gooch and was always dangerous around the box.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Came on in place of Evans and was disciplined as he played a deeper role than we’d usually expect to see from him.

Man of the Match: Lynden Gooch

There was some very good performances today but Gooch was exceptional. He morphed into prime David Beckham with his display on the right, putting in dangerous crosses all game long. Got two assists and it could easily have been four or five on the day.