Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: It’s a must-win for Sunderland, but how do you predict the result going?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 3-0 Cambridge United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m heading up north for this game, as this will be the last live game of the season I can make if the lads don’t make the extended season of the play-offs.

With home advantage and the form we are in, we simply have to take another firm step in the direction of the top six. With Wycombe playing Sheff Weds, Wigan taking on the Argyle and Oxford away at the Millers gaff, this has to be one of the most likely chances we have of making ground on at least one or two of our play off rivals.

Cambridge have had away wins at Wigan, Wimbledon and Ipswich in the last month, so we cannot take them lightly but they have lost two of the last five too. I can only hope and dream for one result, with the opener from big Nessie to get his confidence going before the play-off games that we surely have to come next month.

Matty Foster says...

Sunderland 1-0 Cambridge United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Whilst our fate cannot be decided this weekend, this is a pivotal point in our season. Looking at the fixtures on paper ours seems the most straightforward. All the other sides face each other, and MK Dons face a relegation-threatened Morecambe, hoping to ensure League One football next season.

However, Cambridge are no pushovers. Whilst they lost on Tuesday, it came off the back of a 2-1 away win over league leaders Wigan last Saturday. If results go our way, Tuesday’s fixture against Rotherham could be a free hit for us to cement our play-off position. And I’m predicting a tight game, but one where we come out on top.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-0 Cambridge United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Bailey Wright

Interesting one this with the league table looking wide open after the last round of fixtures. My gut tells me that four points out of our last three games will get us into the play-offs but I’m hoping we can just get the job done easily and not the typical Sunderland way.

Cambridge are arguably the biggest test of our final run in, being in the best form. We will need to take them seriously but if we can keep it tight like we have been, we should see it through.

We looked a little blunt against Plymouth, though I suspect there were some elements of not wanting to lose the game at play. We need to be ruthless. It could be a slog but I fancy us to get the job done in a potentially tough fixture.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 2-1 Cambridge United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Supposedly beach bound Cambridge coming to town could be the game that defines our season. With everyone around us playing each other more or less, we have a chance to catch many teams on any slips that WILL occur.

Ten unbeaten with only one loss still under Alex Neil, we are slowly showing our best for longer during our recent performances and this weekend we have a team who have one day less rest and a long travel up to the Stadium of Light.

If we have Pritchard back for the weekend, I think we can’t see anything less than a win. All we missed against Plymouth was a little more precision with Broadhead looking hot to get in behind. I’m excited what a win will bring for the fan base as we head into the final week.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 3-2 Cambridge United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

While Alex Neil has, in the main, shored up the defence I think we’ll be in for another roller coaster fixture at the Stadium of Light today. We simply have to win, and I think we’ll go all out to get that - at the risk of leaving ourselves open at the back.

Stewart has been ineffectual in recent games but will come back into form - he’s too good not to - and I’m backing him to get the first in a topsy turvey, but ultimately successful, afternoon.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 2-0 Cambridge United

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I went back and forth on this one, Cambridge United aren’t a bad side on their day.

My hope is that the first twenty minutes of our game on Good Friday at the Stadium of Light against Shrewsbury is the blueprint for how we will take the game to the opposition. Having said that, it’s Sunderland and it’s unlikely they will make it easy for us, it’s bound to be tense.